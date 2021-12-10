Thadd White mug
I’m predominantly the cook in my family.

You can’t look at me and not tell that I like food. At 6-foot even and nearly 300 pounds, I look like a guy that enjoys food.

Every week I can’t wait to read Cheryl Orr’s column and see what wonderful idea she is offering. I often want to try it for myself. I love the idea of new food or a different take on something I already cook.

I particularly love cooking breakfast. It’s my favorite meal anyway, and I would say it is one of the things I prepare the best. There’s nothing like a big plate full of bacon, sausage, eggs and sometimes pancakes to make everyone happy to come to the table.

In addition to breakfast, I’m a good ole’ southern boy when it comes to food. My best friend says I make the best fried pork chops there are… and who am I to argue. I also love fried chicken and fried tenderloin and… you get the point.

The best part of cooking, however, isn’t me eating my food – its other people enjoying what I have prepared. There’s something special about people asking for seconds and really seeming to enjoy the food.

That is now a problem in my house.

Both my wife and my youngest son suffered through COVID-19. And when I say suffered, I mean suffered. It was a rough couple of weeks for them.

Fortunately, both survived without being hospitalized. They have recovered as best they can.

The longterm effects – at least so far – have affected them in that nothing tastes good to them. They both have always loved my food – particularly breakfast – and have both been huge fans of chocolate.

Now, there tastebuds have been affected and they can hardly stand to eat fried foods.

This morning – I’m writing this on Sunday – I did what we all like on weekends. I got up and cooked breakfast. As usual, I made bacon and this time I decided to try the new sausage strips I bought.

After finishing the sausage strips I had both of them try them. Both spit them out. I tried them too and they were ok. I hoped it was just not their cup of tea.

Then they both tried bacon. Neither could eat it.

My son – who loves eggs about as much as I do – couldn’t even eat the scrambled eggs he’s always loved for breakfast. Lyndal was able to eat the eggs and toast.

So, here I am… a cook with folks who can’t eat anything I’m used to fixing. It’s frustrating on multiple levels – one, I hate it for them and two, I love making them smile when I cook. I know the frustration I feel is nothing compared to what they are going through though.

At least I tried cooking some chicken and shrimp stir fry a couple weeks ago that has been a hit.

If you’ve got an idea for me to try preparing for my family, email me. I’ll try to cook it and maybe learn something new too.

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.