Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County. For the Roanoke River...including Williamston...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Roanoke River Near Williamston. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:00 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EST Tuesday was 12.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Many acres of farmland are flooded. Water will begin to reach some secondary roads near the river. &&