Williamston, NC (27892)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.