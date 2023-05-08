What is the definition of a friend to you? Because, I know everyone probably has their own definition or everyone’s definition is different.
When Googling the definition of a friend, the Oxford Languages definition is a person whom one knows and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual or family relations and a member of the Religious Society of Friends; a Quaker.
Why start a column out with a boring definition that I am sure most everyone should know what it is?
Well, let me just explain. Recently, there was a conversation that one person was not being a good friend to the other person.
Yes, the definition of a best friend and a friend may very but they are very close in meaning.
The person that was told they were not being a good friend to the other then in return questioned how that was so. Because, from this person’s point of view, they checked in on the other individual, they talked to them on a daily basis almost all day long and they were there for them on many different occasions when a friend should be.
But, they were still told in return they were not being a good friend.
They were also told that even at times they made the other individual feel as if they did not exist in their life or that their friendship was hidden.
Well, yes they had been through a lot of ups and downs in their friendship, but most friendships do, I feel like. But I could be wrong.
Some friendships may be absolutely perfect and never have a disagreement with the other individual in the friendship.
But, the friend that was told they were not being a good friend recently attended a gathering of mutual friends, and the other friend made a comment to them that the way it was said was hurtful, but they just blew it off as if it was nothing. Then nothing else was said between the two for the rest of the night.
So if, well we will say friend A makes friend B feel as if they do not exist and their friendship is hidden, how do y’all think friend A felt when they attended a mutual friend gathering and friend B never conversed with friend A for the entire time?
Friend A’s feelings were hurt, but to friend B that was the friend at fault.
Friend A was also told that they needed to make their friendship with friend B a priority in their life, but they have children, a husband and a busy life. Yes, their life may be busy, but they still managed to have conversations with friend B everyday almost all day and talked about numerous things throughout the day.
I am sure as all of you can imagine friend A was hurt and questioned a lot of things because they were confused as to how the person could even say those things about them.
I am sure this is confusing for people, but with all of the above being said, always remember you never know what one may be going through on the inside that they are not voicing. No one human being is perfect and life is a roller coaster with no manual.
So, be wise with your words because they may hurt and break someone and you do not even realize you caused the hurt that you caused for that person. Words are just as hurtful as sticks and stones.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.