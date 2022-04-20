One of the first concerns that many potential donors ask is “is donating safe?” Yes, it is.
First of all, all needles, syringes and tubing are securely packaged and have never been previously used. After the donation has been completed, these items are securely placed in a biohazard disposable container for destruction and never used again.
Are there safeguards for recipients of donated blood? Yes, there are.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has continued to toughen progressively overlapping safeguards that protect blood donation recipients from unhealthy blood and blood products. In addition, potential blood donors are asked specific questions concerning risk factors that could have a bearing on the safety of the blood donation.
The FDA requires that blood donation centers maintain lists of unqualified donors to prevent future attempted donations from these persons.
The following conditions would disqualify donating blood. First, have tested positive for hepatitis B or hepatitis C, lived with or had sexual contact in the past twelve months with anyone with hepatitis B or symptomatic hepatitis C.
Second, received a tattoo in the past three months or received a blood transfusion (except with one’s own blood) in the past three months. Third, to have ever tested positive for the AIDS virus. Fourth, a man that has had sex with another man in the past three months.
Fifth, to have used injectable drugs, including anabolic steroids, unless prescribed by a physician in the past three months. Sixth, to have engaged in prostitution in the past three months.
Seventh, to have lived in or visited the United Kingdom for three months or more cumulatively between 1980 and 1996. Eighth, to have spent five years or more in France or Ireland between 1980 and 2001. Ninth, to have traveled in the past three months or lived in an area where malaria is endemic in the past three years.
Criteria for donating regarding COVID depends on two things.
First, what type of COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot was received? Second, how well he or she feels at the time of donation? If a donor received one of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen/Johnson and experienced no side effects.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19, but still have no symptoms are eligible to donate 14 days after the positive test. For those with COVID-19 symptoms, eligibility would be 14 days after symptoms are no longer. For those hospitalized for COVID-19, you may be deferred for a year.
Your health is an essential part of your donor journey and key to continuing to help others in need. Before blood is donated, all donors will receive a free health screening. Your blood pressure, hemoglobin and pulse will be checked during your donation.
These vitals are recorded in your online donor profile, where you can track and monitor your results. You can access this information and past health information obtained during prior donations at any time. Your online profile is a great resource to track your health goals and share with your care providers.
After a blood donation, the donated blood is tested for several infectious agents. These tests must be negative before the blood is suitable for transfusion.
In addition to these safeguards, the FDA has dramatically increased its oversight of the blood industry. The FDA inspects all blood facilities at least every two years. In addition, problem facilities are inspected more often. As a result, blood donation facilities are held to the same quality standards as pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Give the gift of life and donate blood. One out of 10 requiring blood could be you or your loved ones.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department and is a past chairman of the Virginia American Heart Association basic Life Support Affiliate Faculty. He is a resident of Perquimans County.