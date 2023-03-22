Remember the 1994 movie “Dumb and Dumber?” It came to mind recently when I saw an ad for its rerun on TV. I don’t know what was dumber, the characters portrayed in it or those, like me, that sat nearly two hours watching it

In my nearly 80 years on this Earth I have done some really stupid things. I’ll even bet I have a few more up my sleeve for later. You can be kind and say that is a part of the learning process. That can be true in that I do try not to repeat mine, but somehow come up with new ones just as dumb.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.