While most farmers and gardeners are aware of natural signs to initiate planting and other agricultural activities, they may not be familiar with the formal word “phenology”.
Phenology is the relationship between periodic biological phenomenon and climatic conditions. In simpler terms, phenology is observing, in nature, specific plant development, animal behavior (example: bird migration) and appearance of certain insects that mark the timing of agronomic decisions.
One common example is timing application a pre-emergent herbicide control for crabgrass based on when forsythia begins to flower.
The practice of phenology is more valuable now than ever, with warmer winter temperatures and variable spring weather.
Climate change has been evident with erratic and intense weather patterns the past several years and planting by the calendar has become unreliable.
Plants are sensitive to soil temperatures for germination and seedlings respond to air temperature differently. Soil thermometers are useful for a current temperature and weather forecasters rarely bat a thousand.
However, perennial plants prove to be more accurate in their forecast.
One forecast plant used by people who practice phenology is the lilac.
Not only does the lilac provide fresh flowers for the dining room table, it also responds to timely local climate conditions.
Vegetable gardeners often say when lilac leaves first form, it is time to plant potatoes.
When lilac is in first expanded leaf, carrots, beets, brassicas, spinach and lettuce should be planted.
When lilacs are in full bloom weather conditions are right to plant beans, squash and corn. When lilac flowers fade we can finally plant cucumbers.
As a beekeeper I am also a phenologist, I pay close attention to what blooms first in the spring and by what date.
Typically, red maple is one of the first plants to bloom in the spring signaling the beginning of nectar collection by foraging bees, but the timing can be highly variable from year to year. Bloom times of other plants such as wild blackberries, American holly and goldenrod signal important stages in the annual life cycle of my beehives and impact the timing of hive management activities.
A good record of past year’s temperatures for any given area can be found on the internet.
In terms of temperatures useful in making planting decisions, the data is presented in a form called growing degree days (GDD).
A GDD is the average of the daily high temperature and low temperature, minus a selected base temperature (usually around 50 degrees Fahrenheit).
For example if today’s high temperature is 70 degrees and the low is 45 the average of those two is 57.5. Subtracting our base temperature of 50 degrees we have a GDD value for that day of 7.5. The daily GDD’s are added together to track the GDD for the year.
Based on years of research, most crops have a scientific recommendation for planting based on the GDD.
An example would be succession planting schedules for sweet corn.
Crops like strawberries also utilize GDDs to estimate when fruit will be ripe for picking. Making use of all available resources: GDD, weather forecasts, rainfall history, soil temperatures and phenology can help with good agricultural decision making.