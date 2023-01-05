One special Christmas, when my youngest son was little - a small miracle taught him to believe in things not seen.
A few years prior, on a snowy Colorado Christmas morning, Santa left behind a big, red, satiny bag of toys. Had there been some mistake?
After closer inspection, each of the cousins had toys in the bag with their names on them. For my then 3-year-old, there was a plush, sad-eyed, floppy, golden retriever puppy, which immediately took first place above all other toys. He named the pup Lickey. Lickey went everywhere he went.
Lickey was the kind of toy parents know to buy two of, in case of the unthinkable: one gets left behind in a hotel or on an airplane and there is no consoling. After a few close calls, I realized Lickey had become an inseparable part of his life. I started the hunt for another one - just in case.
Evidently this stuffed dog really was truly manufactured at the North Pole, or he had become extinct. So far, we hadn’t needed to replace said-Lickey. Until the unthinkable happened a couple of years later.
Lickey was left outside, overnight. My husband found Lickey the next day - missing an ear, eyes scratched up like cloudy cataracts, black nose gone and a big hole in his side with stuffing spilling out like a gutted deer. Already worried about his whereabouts, we assured my son Lickey must be somewhere. I couldn’t let that sweet boy see his beloved rag-dog shredded by some ill-mannered animal.
Thankfully, it was close to Christmas – a time when miracles have been known to transpire.
In my search for a replacement Lickey, I discovered a stuffed-animal hospital.( I am not the only Mama in need of an emergency-room-like-fix for special nighttime security items.)
I wrote a letter to the stuffed-animal hospital and included a Santa bag in a box filled with the remnants of Lickey. I prayed some caring soul would see magic behind my madness.
That Christmas morning, a big red bag was (again) left in the middle of the living room floor. Inside was a recuperated Lickey, complete with an official hospital bracelet around his paw. A note from one of Santa’s elves explained he had found Lickey while scouting to see if the boys had been naughty or nice. He whisked Lickey off to Santa’s workshop where he had undergone rehabilitative surgery.
I cried when I read the note. My youngest was beyond excited.
Bewildered, he looked at me wide-eyed and whispered, “That proves it. Santa is real.” Concrete, forensic evidence.
Wrong or right, Santa Claus is often a child’s first exposure to believing in something he can’t see or touch.
One day he will need that ability to believe in things unseen - when it comes to having faith in himself, trusting in family and friends, or believing God is real.
(This column originally ran in 2016. Lickey is still around - flopped out on an empty, neatly made bed, waiting for my son to return home from college - reminding me of the faith I need to hold to for things unseen.)
Hebrews 11:1 says, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” (NIV)