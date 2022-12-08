Surfing the web is a lot like looking for gold. You have to sift through a lot of dirt to find that nugget for which you were searching.
I have never looked for gold; though, I have turned the house upside down looking for my glasses that were on the top of my head all the time.
I recently ran across a quote on the internet that I had to back up and reread as I first thought is just more dirt. It then hit me that it was actually a wonderful jewel worth holding on to. I don’t remember the source but, I will repeat it here as I remember it.
You have heard many times that we are all in the same boat. That is not true. We are in the same waters but we are in different boats. Some are in power boats, some canoes, some on rafts and some are sinking without anything.
That’s something that I had never realized; but, I agree wholeheartedly. I think that puts it into proper perspective. We all encounter the same obstacles, but handle them differently. It is not whether you get in trouble or not. It is all a matter of how you handle it when trouble comes your way.
We all have heard the old saying “When handed lemons, make lemonade.” Drinking has never solved any problems whether it be lemonade or bourbon on the rocks. Speaking from experience, I would recommend the lemonade instead of a cocktail.
Neither will solve the problem; however, lemonade will at least quench your thirst and give a clear head for thinking the problem through. An alcoholic drink or several of them will make matters worse. Tomorrow you will still have the original dilemma, as well as a hangover to boot.
We all handle situations differently. There is the Scarlett O’Hara method where you tell yourself, “I’ll worry about that tomorrow. After all, tomorrow is another day.” I have tried that method; but, I was not pleased with the results. It did not go away, and usually it had gotten worse by tomorrow. That brings us to the other option.
John Wayne’s approach was preferred in my opinion. In one of his early movies as an officer in the U.S. Calvary, he would demand immediate action with his classic line, “Get it done, Reb.” He was speaking to one of his troopers who was a former Confederate soldier. Regardless of the detail, I think it’s a classic line and I use it often.
These are only two ways of dealing with adversity and they are at the extreme ends of the spectrum. They vary from individual to individual. This will certainly explain why there are some of us that are in power boats, steaming ahead and some of us are helplessly adrift. The choice is ours.
Branch Rickey was a noted Major League Baseball executive from years past. He is best known as the man that brought Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers to integrate baseball in 1947.
I also remember him for a quote he made about handling his players. He was aware that everyone made mistakes. He claimed that he never criticized a physical error to a player; but, only corrected one for a mental error. He proudly claimed that “He loved errors of enthusiasm, but could not tolerate errors of omission.” A thought for today.
However you chose to navigate the waters, stay on top. It’s easier to breathe there.