A few nights ago there was a feature on the news about dogs trained for emotional support. They were at a VA hospital and visiting with patients suffering from both physical and emotional issues. The reactions of the veterans to their visit was very moving.
It reminded me that it was about a year ago that I had to put down my last pet. Lucy was just over 20 years old and I could not stand to see her suffer anymore.
Lucy and her brother, Alex, came to us as feral kittens during Hurricane Isabel. The storm had separated them from their mother and they were seeking refuge in the corner of the house. We lost Alex a couple years ago.
I miss them both but, at my age, have decided not to adopt another. I am now alone and want to travel some while my health permits. That is not to say I don’t get lonesome at times without their company.
Long after Lucy’s passing I would come home from somewhere and call out “I’m home” when I came in the back door. I still hear a bump in the night and think it’s them. It is the first time in my life I have not had a pet.
I have always been a dog person, and my late wife was a cat person. Through 40 years together, she taught me to love cats and I taught her to love dogs. We have had both, and often at the same time.
A funny experience was having a black lab, Beau, and a cat, Tink, for several years. Tink was a little female thing about the size of a bedroom slipper and Beau was about half the size of a Shetland pony. Though about the size of his head, she ruled the roost. He ruled the neighborhood, but inside the house he was a wimp.
Though different as night and day they got along well. Especially after she left a few claws in his nose. History tells us that the ancient Egyptians treated their cats as gods and they have not forgotten it. A dog, on the other hand, is the exact opposite.
You will not find a display of genuine love better than in the eyes of a dog. A canine will greet you with wagging tail and the same excitement regardless if you’ve been gone 20 minutes or two weeks. The feline will care less unless the food bowl has gone empty.
The folks at Hills Pet Nutrition Company hit the nail on the head when they wrote: “Dogs tend to work together to get things done, so your dog will involve himself in your routines as a way to connect with you. Cats are solitary hunters. They are very independent creatures, and often don't rely on their humans for much past their basic needs of food and a clean litter box.”
Having Beau and Tink were some of the best years of our life. We would come home from a stressful day at work and Beau would be in the backyard so glad to see us. Tink would be inside on the sofa and would just look up and yawn.
He would give us just enough time to change and get his leash for a walk. She would follow us out the door, but stay far enough behind so people would not know we were together. All three of them are now gone, but never the memories.