Friday is the start of a four-day weekend celebrating 2022’s Labor Day. Let me wish you a happy and joyful one. It will be celebrated by parades and cook-outs around the country.
It is also the unofficial end of summer; which means, the beaches will be crowded and traffic heavy to and from. There is an old saying that if all cars in America were parked end to end, it must be Labor Day weekend.
There was a time when there was an undocumented dress code. Anyone seen wearing white clothing after Labor Day were frowned upon and ridiculed.
This was the date that meant the end of summer and whites were put away until next spring. White clothing was much cooler and favored by all. The laborers, however, wore dark clothing all year out of necessity to hide grease and grime. This grew to a symbol of separation between the haves and the have nots.
I remember starting school on the Monday after Labor Day. The weekend was the last fling for children before heading back to the classrooms and homework. It was something that most kids dreaded; but, their parents saw it as a welcome relief.
Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894. It is to honor workers that made America what it has become. During the 1800’s there were long hours, low pay, unsafe conditions and child labor was exploited. This was during the Industrial Revolution and the day celebrates the movement to correct those unfair practices of the period.
Just as we need to remember, and honor, the real reason for all holidays, we need to pause from the festivities to thank those pioneers that made America great. We also need to recognize current workers that are still carrying on the tradition of their elders.
There are some in today’s society that feel they are owed something. You are owed nothing more than the opportunity to work and achieve success. I don’t recall all the specifics; but, there was this elder gentleman that had retired after around fifty years as a janitor for a company.
His retirement and investments totaled around a million dollars. This is a vocation that is generally frowned upon as below the dignity of most plus low wages. He worked hard and was well rewarded for it.
I remember being told once by an old timer that it doesn’t matter what you do for a living. You could even be a street sweeper; but, when you go in the bank and deposit that check they will address you as “Sir” and call you “Mister.”
Today, we have too many that want to skip the earning part and jump to the rewards part. This only works in your dreams. We once had a new hire late in my career that was making the rounds and getting acquainted.
He came into my office and looked around. I did have a nice office. It had a big desk and chair, sofa, pictures on the wall and beautiful plants, plus a nice view.
His first comment was “What a great office. What does one have to do to get one like this?”
My answer was “Well, I started with putting in 24 years of dedication, loyalty and sweat for this company.”
He didn’t last a week.
While flipping those burgers and having a cold beer or lemonade, don’t forget to thank those workers that made it happen for you.