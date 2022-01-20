One of the joys of having an old house is the unexpected treasures that can be found. It is amazing the items that can be left behind for years, waiting to be discovered.
My house was built in 1862, so that leaves many years for items to be left behind. It also means that through the years of changes and renovations unique architectural history has been concealed in the walls and ceilings of the house.
When we first moved in, I actually met one of the previous owners at a meeting. When we began talking about the house, he inquired about if we had found the pocket doors that were supposedly still there hidden in the walls.
These were a set of doors that were original to the house. They would slide into the wall when they were not closed.
Over the years of changes, the doors were enclosed permanently in the wall and new doors were installed.
We seemed to have an idea where the doors are located and maybe eventually will gamble with the risk of drilling a large hole in the wall to see them.
I never seemed to know what my husband would be doing next.
One summer, Shenon went under the house to handle his yearly pesticide spray and came out with an interesting item.
He had found an Eveready Columbia ignition dry cell battery. These batteries were used in old radios before houses had televisions.
After doing some research, these batteries date back to 1925. We took a few pictures of the battery and properly discarded it.
The next neat discovery was on the third floor of the house buried in the insulation. Shenon was rambling around when something caught his eye.
Buried in the insulation was a large antique white bowl.
He was like a kid at Christmas when he brought it downstairs to me.
It seems to be an antique stamped washstand bowl. I do not know its date, but I do know sometime over the years it was safely tucked away in the third floor of my house.
Shenon, who is my husband, and I have been talking about hanging ceiling medallions around the light fixtures in the house.
He was climbing through a crawl space and found an awesome surprise.
About a foot above the current ceiling in the back section of the house was the original ceiling.
Two walls of the original plaster molding were still hanging and in the center was a large Victorian ceiling medallion.
Throughout the months of removing wallpaper from the original plaster, I found drawings on the walls.
They look to be the artwork of a child. It was just stick figures, doodling and the word Windsor written in cursive.
These are original architectural discoveries that will forever be hidden treasures of the house.
It is amazing how these old places are filled with much hidden treasure.