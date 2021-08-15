School starts this week for some and for some it starts back.
My son will be attending a Pre-K3 program beginning this year and I am not sure my momma heart is ready for that. He is excited to start school, even if I am not ready for him to begin.
However, with school starting back that means summer is soon coming to an end. Some may be happy about this, some may not be. Me, on the other, hand I am ready for some cooler weather. I am not ready for the frigid temps that may be coming this winter, but I am ready for weather to be in the mid to low 60s. Like some Fall is my favorite time of the year.
With Fall soon rolling in it means I will lose my husband to deer hunting every Saturday until January unless I join him. When deer season rolls around if I want to spend time with my husband on the weekends I either have to wait until Sunday or I ride along and go hunting with him on Saturdays.
I grew up hunting as a little girl with my grandpa and dad. Then my dad would take me still hunting when he got the chance, but when I met my husband it is just one thing we loved and did together.
Do not get me wrong though, I enjoy it just about as much as he does, as does my son. Hunting together almost every Saturday there is in hunting season is something my husband and I have done together even before we got married.
Hunting season is something we throughly enjoy together. Some couples enjoy sitting up late and night and drinking coffee together, doing exercise activities together, going to the beach, or whatever it may be that they enjoy doing together.
We like loading up the dogs before daylight every Saturday morning from the second weekend in October to the first weekend in January and then not getting home until after dark together.
Hunting season brings fresh deer meat that my husband cooks for our friends to come eat just about every weekend during deer season.
Yes, I look forward to hunting season each year with the cooler temps, but I also look forward to the bonfires, color changes of the leaves, Halloween, Thanksgiving and more.
Fall also means Halloween and Thanksgiving are soon approaching and I look forward to seeing the children every year in their costumes going trick or treating, along with the decorations some people may display.
After Halloween follows with Thanksgiving which means lots of food, family and friends time. I don’t know about you all, but I sure do look forward to Thanksgiving each year just for the food.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.