It’s February. And it’s already high time to get our fingers in the dirt.
I stepped out onto the Barker House parking lot this morning under a cloudless turquoise dome and the climbing sun gleaming gold. The proverbial birds were singing, chirping, tweeting, whistling and everything else birds do.
And the aroma of the morning breeze said one thing. In fact, it was an imperative. “It’s time!”
Time to prune the roses. Time to start the seeds inside. Time to plant and prepare (already) the arugula and asparagus. The broccoli, the cabbage and the carrots. The cauliflower, the celery.
If you like it (and I don’t), the cilantro. And collard greens (which I do). Kale, kohlrabi, lettuce (head and leaf), mustard, onions (even by January!), parsley, English peas (not my favorite pinkeye peas, which have to wait until late next month), potatoes (which my handy dandy NC State Extension chart labels as “Irish” vs “Sweet”!), radishes, rutabaga, spinach and turnips.
If you think February’s busy, wait ‘til you see what’s in store for March. And don’t even think about April.
My, oh my. I’ve been just looking at seed catalogs on my rocking chair, when I should have been out tilling with my daughter’s brand spanking new Treadlite Broadfork hand-tiller (which really, really works – it’s so cool and so green).
I think we’ll be heading out to the beautiful Cupola House gardens to start weeding again (I, at least, will endeavor mightily to keep from weeding non-weeds).
And I’d be remiss here if I didn’t list (like Monty Don on Fridays) some other and very important gardening things to do:
1 . Get bulbs from the Master Gardener Spring Bulb Sale at the Farmer’s Market. Show up any Saturday in March from 8 a.m. to noon. This is in conjunction with Terra Ceia Farms. Or, if you’re too busy out between the furrows, order from home. Check out the website at https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/bulbsale/
2 . Make serious plans for the Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show. Which is Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans Rec Center. And it’s free. There will be hundreds of plants for sale. Also crafts, baked goods, even a raffle. A children’s garden will be on display. And Master Gardeners will be available for consultation.
Circle this date with your red Flair pen. It’s something not to be missed.
I’m sure there are many other gardening events and programs out there, but the Master Gardener and Extension programs are near and dear, of course.
But you may be wondering: why all the fuss? Why is this guy (and a lot of other people, like distant echoes from my grandma) so insistent on getting me out and getting my hands all dirty with dirt, and soiled with soil?
Why garden at all?
Well, for one thing, if you want to eat well, you need to eat fresh. I just watched the excellent foodie show on PBS by Vivian Howard called “Somewhere South.” In six episodes, she explored the Southern culinary mysteries of hand pies, porridge (that is, stuff like grits and oatmeal – no one that I know ever ever says “porridge”), dumplings, pickles, greens (collards, especially) and, of course: Bar. Be. Cue.
No matter the stuff or the stage of preparation or the precise location, one theme stood out clear and strong: use fresh, and there’s no better way to freshness than to grow your own.
And I know this all too well. Besides, growing your own expands your own culinary possibilities. No one has pinkeye peas for sale, not that I know of.
The Southern polymath and gastronome Eugene Walter (the guy I rhapsodized about last week), held this principle as dear as religion.
“If, in summer,” he wrote, “corn-on-the-cob was part of luncheon, my grandmother would put the water on to boil and when she saw the first bubble she’d signal through the window to my grandfather out in the garden, and he’d pluck the ears from the plant, shuck them and hand them through the window. As I said, fresh.”
But there’s another reason for gardening. It has to do with why one PTSD therapy for soldiers from the Afghan and Iraq campaigns is exceptionally effective: some of these vets with the worst symptoms have found relief only in the garden. It’s why gardening is good therapy for depression, anxiety, and all sorts of mental health issues.
It’s why I so strongly and urgently encourage my seminary students to start a garden – even just a single container garden – once they get out into the parish ministry.
There’s nothing like pruning roses after a rootin’ tootin’ board meeting. And then, after a sorrowful hospital call to a suffering family, only watering the flower beds will possibly do.
And that reason is that gardening really is the first and oldest profession. It is the preeminent natural vocation. It is a lifestyle that calls forth and reinforces humanity in its deepest roots. It pulls you out of your virtual doldrums and sets you in the light of the virtues of sun, wind, rain, and growing things – tender things that need your attention.
Gardening weeds out the anxieties in you and me. It cultivates generosity and hope.
It’s Spring-time even in February, and the garden calls.
It’s time.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.