...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 7
Jasper the Friendly Cat enjoyed keeping watch while others worked in the vineyard.
The mice, squirrels and chipmunks are moving about a little more freely on the Rutledge compound, but it’s a sad time for the rest of us. We had to say goodbye this week to Jasper the Friendly Cat.
If white cats with large patches of black are not called dairy cats, they should be. They look very similar to cows of that variety. At times I have called him Jihadi Jasper because of his penchant for removing the heads of small forest animals.
Toward most everyone else, he was a social and friendly fellow. (I had mostly forgiven him for pulling a blade and cutting me during his adolescence.)
Jasper and I have had our differences. I disliked the way he shredded the backdoor weatherstripping at our new house. He was even less fond of my grumpy shouts to shoo him away whenever I witnessed a shredding in progress.
All is forgiven, buddy. Anyway, he was not nearly so destructive during the most recent of his years — shortened by cancer to six.
We laid Jasper to rest and planted a butterfly bush above him. Now that he has crossed the rainbow bridge, I’m compelled to set the record straight regarding a couple of incidents of property damage for which he was wrongly accused.
The first involves rental property. Our family lived in a rented house while the home where we live now was being constructed. It was during that time when Jasper showed up a sickly kitten and grew into adulthood as an outdoor cat.
He slipped into the house from time to time but mostly stayed outdoors. When we left that house, the landlord used Jasper as a reason to withhold our deposit.
This is the very landlord who had greatly benefited from my home-repair skills free of charge. We left that place sparkling clean and in far better condition than the way we found it.
If Jasper ever scratched the back door at that place, it could not have been detected amid the damage left by the landlord’s dog. I even patched those old scars before we moved out.
After we moved onto the 25-acre family compound, the entire place became Jasper’s territory. He was once accused of marking his territory with urine on a neighbor’s front door. I doubt it.
I never knew Jasper to spray so much as a tractor tire. A feral dairy cat that we have often mistaken for Jasper is more likely to blame.
But it doesn’t matter now. I just felt like publicly taking up for the old boy.
He did, however, commit a terrible crime once, although he would not see it that way. He would proudly claim credit, and I’m finally going to give it to him.
As we were moving in at the rental house, the greedy landlord was moving out. He was heading overseas and could not take his tropical bird — which was not at all friendly and had a bad habit of squawking in the middle of the night.
We agreed to keep and care for the bird. About a year into the arrangement, the bird died. That’s all the landlord ever knew. Yet, Jasper still cost us the deposit— a thousand dollars.