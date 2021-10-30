I’m a person who reads periodically.
One of my favorite books is “With Love and Laughter, John Ritter” written by Ritter’s widow, Amy Yasbeck.
Not only do I love the book; I am a huge fan of its centerpiece: John Ritter.
I grew up in the days of Three’s Company, and though it wasn’t one of my favorite shows, I always got a kick out of the physical comedy Ritter did on the show. He was an amazing thespian and I appreciate his work, if not the plot of the show.
Ritter was more than a comic genius. He starred in many movies and on Broadway and was a well-respected member of the acting community.
He decided to return to sitcoms just before his death. He took a role as the dad on “Eight Simple Rules…for Dating my Teenage Daughter.”
The decision was an amazingly good one.
“Eight Simple Rules,” as the show is usually known, was one of the funniest ever made. Ritter hadn’t lost his touch and paired with Katey Sagal (of Married With Children fame), he was unstoppable.
Or, so it seemed.
Midway through the filming of a season of the show, Ritter suffered what appeared to be a heart attack and he was taken to a local hospital.
Doctors there confirmed the diagnosis. What doctors didn’t know was that he hadn’t had a heart attack at all. Instead, what he suffered was an aortic dissection and it killed him on September 11, 2003.
While his death was sad, it led to Yasbeck’s taking on the fight to make people more aware of aortic aneurism and dissection. In fact, Ritter’s brother’s life was saved because they knew to look for the problem and found it. Doctors were able to operate and save his life.
One of the other things that came from Ritter’s death was a set of rules to make people more aware of the disease. Ritter Rules are life-saving reminders to recognize, treat and prevent thoracic aortic dissection, a deadly tear in the large artery that carries blood away from the heart.
Ritter Rules combine knowledge with action. Know the urgency, symptoms, who is most at-risk and which imaging tests are required to diagnose this medical emergency. To see a full set of the rules, visit = http://johnritterfoundation.org/ritter-rules/
Here’s a little more about the JRF:
The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health was created in October 2003, just weeks after John’s sudden death. Formed by his widow (Yasbeck) and their family for the purpose of receiving donations in honor of John’s life, the Foundation is focused on thoracic aortic disease education, support and research.
I encourage you to take the time to visit the John Ritter Foundation website and familiarize yourself with the information there. It certainly could save your life or the life of someone you know if you are well informed. If you feel inclined to do so, you can also donate to the Foundation to help with research and recognition.
Thadd White, a lifelong fan of the late John Ritter, is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.