The world has seen its fair share of trials and tragedy since long before I was born. The world still continues to suffer from new trials and tragedies in the present, and some will happen in the future when I am long gone from this world.
At the same time, in the past, present and future good things have happened and will continue to happen.
I have always said I am a realist, but I do try and look at the optimistic side of everything. I think that everyone should try to find the good in everything because if you look solely at the negative in the world then it would be a sad place for all.
Generations before us saw pandemics, wars, depression and trials. They looked for better days ahead and, sooner or later, they came.
Generations in the future will probably see dilemmas of different natures and will have to overcome them.
I try to look at the positive instead of the negative because hopefully soon, “this too shall pass.”
A little over two years ago, the world was faced with the unknown of COVID-19.
Every person, in every country has been affected by this terrible, yet mysterious virus.
People have lost their lives, and families have lost loved ones. Others have been affected by the long-term effects of the virus.
Family members were afraid to visit their loved ones. Every day tasks were difficult. People couldn’t go to work and children could not attend school. It was hard on everyone.
Although it has been hard on everyone. I am thankful for the advances made in medical technology that have made it a little easier.
Vaccines have been made readily available to those who want them. Treatments and medical equipment has made it a little easier for some to overcome a diagnosis of COVID-19. These advancements have given people the chance to continue to live and watch their children or grandchildren grow up.
I hope these advancements lead to even more of the same in medicine that will help find long-awaited cures for other diseases.
Virtual technology and social media gave families and friends a way to communicate with one another when face-to-face contact wasn’t permitted.
Although it is not the same as a hug, seeing someone’s face can make a world of difference to someone who is isolated.
Technology has come a long way just in my lifetime, with chatrooms on dialup internet and ten-cent text messages to Zoom and Facetime.
The cost of fuel and basic necessities are at an all-time high, but I am thankful these things are still available when I need them. I would rather them be a little more expensive than not available at all. I am thankful I can still find the things I need.
Be thankful its not 1942 when basic things like meats, eggs, milk, sugar, shoes and gas were rationed.
I encourage everyone to look for the good in everything. Stay strong and pray for one another. Just like with every other hardship, “this too shall pass.”
Let’s instill in our children and grandchildren a strength to look for the good and survive these hardships because we never know what they may face when we are gone.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.