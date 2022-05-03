If you have ever worn an “I like Ike” campaign button on your lapel or driven a car with a straight stick and overdrive, you will relate to this.
If you haven’t, I suggest you cut it out and put aside for another 20 or 30 years for another reading.
A week or so ago I returned to my old home town to attend my 60th high school class reunion. Like everything else it was late due to Covid, but worth the trip.
Instead of the varsity jackets and poodle skirts we had gray hair, bifocals, hearing aids and using canes.
The only young person in the room was our waitperson. She was a cute and sweet young lady that I later learned was the granddaughter of a cousin and the third baseman next to me at shortstop on our Church softball team.
Of a graduating class of around 60, about 15 or so showed up with spouses out of the roughly half that are still alive. Once past the “who are you” moment, we shared proud pictures of our grandchildren and exchanged medical advice. There were also the precious stories of our times back then; although, there were different telling of the same story.
There was also adequate time for me to ride around and try to remember what was there then while looking at what is there now. I grew up on a farm in the country and took a self-guided tour of the area. I was often lost as I found a full grown forest where a cultivated farm was once.
Modern brick homes and closely mown laws are where elderly couples once lived in a long gone modest frame home.
I paid my respects to my parents and grandparents in local cemeteries. I found myself wandering around there as I recognized more names on tombstones than I did on mailboxes.
It was a refreshing experience and one much needed. If you have a reunion on the horizon, please go. I hear so many claim that they don’t go to theirs. I say you are making a big mistake. You sit around and long for the good old days; yet, when the chance comes along to relive them you don’t.
There is that part of your class, or family, which would love to still be alive and have the opportunity to attend reunions enjoying what you are passing up. There were sad moments for sure, and a tear here or there; but, I wouldn’t take anything for going, even hopping around on a broken leg in a cast.
I close with my attempt for penitence. I found an old vine covered building I recognized as a country store once owned and run by an old widowed woman. She was limited later in life to her rocking chair by a window. People would come in and serve themselves before paying.
She kept money in her apron and they would tell her what they got and pay. She would make change from her apron. I remembered taking advantage of the situation and giving her a nickel for maybe seven pieces of penny candy and did that often as an immature kid.
I thought that was cool at the time. It all came back looking through the opening that was once the window; so, I threw a $1 bill into the overgrowth and said “Forgive me, Mrs. Annie.” You can’t help growing old; but, you can grow smarter.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.