“A dog will teach you unconditional love. If you can have that in your life, things won’t be too bad.”
-Robert Wagner
It doesn’t seem like it has been four years since I met the biggest, four-legged blessing in my life.
About four-and-half years ago, I went on a mission for a dog. I didn’t want just any dog. I wanted a Saint Bernard. I thought the bigger, the better. I searched high and low for what seemed to be the perfect match with no luck. I began to give up.
Soon after, I randomly came across a listing for a two-year-old Saint Bernard named Coby. I called and scheduled a trip to meet him.
After a three-and-a-half hour drive to a horse farm in northern Virginia, we met Coby; although it was not the happiest of greetings. He came running out of his horse stall, gave me one look and growled. I wanted to make it work, so I kept trying. After about 15 minutes he decided I was tolerable and we became friends.
Coby had not realized yet, but he had won my heart over. He was coming home with me.
Coby continues to bring much happiness to my family. He is like one of the children, and I say all the time he is not a dog, but a boy.
He enjoys his trips through the Hoggard Christmas Lights and the Burger King drive-thru for a plain cheeseburger.
Coby loves watching movies, especially with animals in them and music videos.
When the newest version of “The Call of the Wild” was released, I streamed the movie at home just for him. He stood on the coffee table and watched the entire movie.
Coby gets cranky when it is bedtime. When the clock strikes 11 p.m., he thinks he is suppose to go to sleep. First he wants to snuggle but then he is done. He will get in his spot and want to be left alone.
Coby has had his struggles too. Just like with children, we have tried to help him work through his challenges.
Coby has anxiety with other animals outside of the house. But he does well with introducing him to new animals at home.
Most would say Coby lives like a king, but the truth is that his life didn’t start that way.
Coby was one of 68 puppies and dogs seized from a home in Montpelier, Va. by the SPCA. The dogs were malnourished, and living in unhealthy condition.
He spent the next part of his life in a kennel waiting to be adopted. Soon, he was adopted. But abruptly returned because the family did not realize how big he would get.
Fate would have it that a local horse trainer would take Coby in, train him and find the perfect home for him. That home was with us.
I am thankful for everyday I have with my 200 pounds of slobber and fur. I am thankful for everyone who worked so hard to rescue Coby and every other animal in need of a good home.
I have realized he needed me, just as much as I needed him.
Leslie Beachboard is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, The Enterprise and the Perquimans Weekly. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.