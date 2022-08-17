My daughter gave me an unusual present for my last birthday. It is the first gift I ever received that involves work on my part.

I am sent a question each week via e-mail that I have to respond to with my thoughts on that part of my life. On my next birthday, they will be put in a book that can be shared and passed down to future generations.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.