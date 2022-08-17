My daughter gave me an unusual present for my last birthday. It is the first gift I ever received that involves work on my part.
I am sent a question each week via e-mail that I have to respond to with my thoughts on that part of my life. On my next birthday, they will be put in a book that can be shared and passed down to future generations.
I want to humor her; but, I have columns to write each week as well. I got their current question out of the way and then it hit me, can I kill two birds with one stone? So, with minimal editing, I submit my latest submission for your reading pleasure (?).
I have had a lot of adventures in my life. There is one that stands out and comes to mind quickly. It began on December 12, 1977 and ended around 24 hours later on the 13th.
We were living in Georgia when I accepted a position that required a move to Northern Virginia. We bought a townhouse up there and had sold our house in the South. The movers were to come early on the 12th to pack, load the van and head north.
Our station wagon would be loaded with a wife, two kids, two dogs, maybe a hermit crab or two and me. We were set for the drive up and a closing on the townhouse the next morning.
The first sign of trouble was when the van was late getting there. It was scheduled for early morning and on the road by midday. This set everything back and our station wagon did not pull out until after 5 p.m.. Then there was car trouble in South Carolina. I forgot what it was, but it was costly and time consuming.
Once on the road again, a dog got car sick and threw up in the back. This prompted a kid to follow suit. A clean up put us back on the road again, though now four or five hours behind schedule.
Finally, all passengers settled in and went to sleep. I made good time until we got to Lynchburg, VA. I was getting low on gas and trying to find something open at two or three in the morning.
I drove all over on fumes until told a truck stop out of my way was open. Thankfully, we made it and gassed up. I called the hotel and was told they had given up our room. They did have vacancies so I booked one. She asked if it was for the coming night; and, I said no. It’s for last night.
We got in around 7 a.m. and checked in as others were checking out. We went to the room, put the kids and animals to bed. Took a shower and went down to breakfast.
From there, my wife and I drove to the attorney’s office and closed on our property. When we got back to the hotel the kids were up and eager to see their new home. I am not sure when I ever got between sheets again.
I will end it there without the drama of unloading the van in rain and sub-freezing temperatures, etc. I am not sure if I really remember it all that well anyway as I was numb by then. However, the previous 24-hour adventure will be with me forever.