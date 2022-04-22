Our little slice of paradise is truly blessed to be so close to some of the most beautiful nature on the east coast.
Surprisingly enough, I seem to take that for granted, having grown up here for so long. The tidewater raised me and despite having a bias towards the area, I still sometimes forget how truly spectacular the wilds are around the region.
The backroads are quiet, trees sway in coastal breezes, birds sing almost year-round and tides lap at our shores.
Just here in northeastern North Carolina, we’re within a one- to three-hour drive of some of the most striking landscapes around. I’m sure some of us forget when we get busy, overwhelmed with life’s stresses.
I said in a previous column that I often deal with the pressures of a mental illness. Retreating to nature is often one of the best forms of therapy out there for me. Or maybe I’m just an outdoors fanatic. Regardless, it brings me peace. I think there are plenty of others out there who can agree.
In my endless search for solace, I’ve wandered down nearly every stray path and through every nature preserve within 100 miles of my little hometown. I realized just how unique this part of the country is in its pristine scenery.
Head south and I can meet the familiar salt water at the bottom of Ocracoke Island, cruise a sand-swept N.C. 12 at sunset, or gaze upon galaxies from Cape Hatteras at night.
Take a gander north and I could stride the cliffs that flank the York River, soak in the prehistoric forests of Jamestown, or watch wild horses kick up surf on Assateague Island.
West? Roll through the hills of the clay-tinged Piedmont, seek hidden waterfalls in Shenandoah or kayak the sprawling Lake Gaston.
All of it is so close. A couple of hours at most. Often less. Closer than I admit sometimes.
Or, one could stick around home, which often works just fine. Take a boat out into our river systems. Before long you’ll find yourself miles up the Chowan, the Alligator, the Roanoke, the Cashie, or the Perquimans, there’s plenty of room on each.
We must be in some kind of geographical “sweet spot” to take advantage of it all. One can only hope our children and grandchildren are so lucky…
As I said before, I do think we can take it for granted sometimes. Our lives get so hectic, so full of stress and obligations that we forget to pause and look around. We can forget to soak in the smell of spring, heat of summer, crisp air of fall or bitterness of winter.
Stop and try it sometime. Find a quiet spot outside, away from traffic and crowds, and take it all in. It can remind us of just how alive we really are.
I probably sound like a local promoter now, don’t I? Or maybe a developer who is looking for your tourism dollars.
No worries. Just a tired writer here, dropping keystrokes past midnight to the sound of a nighttime breeze fluttering through wind chimes, eager to get back outside tomorrow.
Tyler Newman is a nature lover and a wanderer who serves as a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.