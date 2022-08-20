About a year ago, I was sitting right where I am now - in my office at home - staring out the window. Staring out the window was a normal thing for me. I would sometimes get lost in my mind for hours at a time without realizing it.
For those who are reading my column for the first time, I suffered a stroke in 2019. That stroke devastated my world beyond what I could ever have phantom. So, sitting in my office staring out the window was normal as my office became my safe house. I hated going outside and being around people. The two years after my stroke I went from 170 pounds to 250 pounds, and had developed a dangerous relationship with depression.
I have my own photography business and it was definitely being affected because of the demons I was facing every minute of the day. The stroke stole years of experience that I had obtained to master my craft. So, in other words, it was like I was starting over.
I was talking with the editor from the newspaper about some events or something along that line. I had been working as a stringer for him for quite some time, as a subcontractor.
Well somewhere in the conversation he asked would I be interested in working full-time. Huh!!!!??? Me, work full-time and I will have to write stories…!!!?? You must be kidding, right? But he wasn’t.
Then I was stricken with fear, the same fear that I carried everyday and every minute of the day since February of 2019.
But, oddly enough, through all the stress of processing the offer a light flickered. I explain with all transparency to the editor the challenges that I was facing, minus the depression and it’s other siblings like paranoia, fear and the major loss of my photography skills. I asked would he give me a day or so to think about it, and he did.
I was able to come up with one billion reasons (well, maybe not that many) not to. But, the one reason why I should was “Survival.”
As long as I had my own business I only did enough to just get by. But, the stress of relearning was overwhelming and didn’t help with my already new and unwanted life changes.
The job has brought back some order and seeing the student-athletes smile and give me “dap,” which is an urban word for a type hand contact of endearment, was therapeutic. Even when they would ask if I was going to cover a game and I would say no, the look of disappointment also nurtured my inner man. It showed that they really wanted me to be there.
I’ll end with this: it was and still is hard for me to do this job. Writing drains me mentally and I still feel uncomfortable out in the public and being around people even though many say they can’t tell. I still love being in my safe house and staring out of the window.
But I can truly say that I am a different person from “one year ago.”
