About a year ago, I was sitting right where I am now - in my office at home - staring out the window. Staring out the window was a normal thing for me. I would sometimes get lost in my mind for hours at a time without realizing it.

For those who are reading my column for the first time, I suffered a stroke in 2019. That stroke devastated my world beyond what I could ever have phantom. So, sitting in my office staring out the window was normal as my office became my safe house. I hated going outside and being around people. The two years after my stroke I went from 170 pounds to 250 pounds, and had developed a dangerous relationship with depression.

