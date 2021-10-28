Hey, I was so encouraged this week as I read an update from the New England Journal of Medicine.
An extensive study in the U.S. found that the most productive age in human life is between 60-70 years of age.
The second most productive stage of the human being is from 70-80 years of age.
The third most productive stage is from 50-60 years of age.
The average age of the Nobel Prize Winner is 62 years.
The average age of Presidents of prominent companies in the world is 63 years.
The average age of pastors of the 100 largest churches in the U.S. is 71.
The average age of the Popes is 76 years.
This tells us in a way that is has been determined that the best years of your life are between 60 and 80 years.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that at age 60, you reach the top of your potential and this continues to your 80s.
Therefore, if you are between 60 and 70 or 70 and 80 you are in the best and the second level of your life.
Wow!
This excites me as I am just reaching my better years!
Hallelujah!!!
Ruth 4:15 says, “He will renew your life and sustain you in your old age.”
Job 12:12 says, “Wisdom belongs to the aged!”
Psalms 92:12-14 says, “But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon.
For they are transplanted to the LORD’s house. They flourish in the courts of our God.
Even in old age they will still produce fruit.
They will remain vital and green.
They will declare, ‘The LORD is just. He is my rock!”
Yippee!
I’m at my optimum age!
Hey, have a great week and serve the Lord with gladness.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop International Church in Ahoskie. You can email him at wallacephillips@kw.com.