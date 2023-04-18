...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
As I write this, Major League Baseball’s 2023 season is under way. As a youngster, opening day ranked up there with the closing of school for the summer. I could name nearly every player on all 16 teams. Today, I would have trouble, naming all 30 teams.
I still follow the game somewhat, but not like the 11-year-old fanatic in the 1950’s. Afternoon games then were over before dinner. Today, with night baseball, my bedtime comes around the third inning.
To kick off the new season, I would like to share memories of my two favorite games. Though thirty years apart, they both have some historical value. I will never forget either.
My dad and I were traveling by train and had a layover in Washington, D.C. He learned that the Philadelphia A’s were in town to play the Washington Senators that afternoon.
It was the Tuesday after Labor Day and, since both teams were at the bottom of the league’s standings, we figured tickets would be available. That’s an understatement. We went to old Griffith Stadium and got seats just behind the Senator dugout.
We waited for a crowd to show that never did. Official attendance for that game was 460. That is not a typo.
During play, someone hit a long foul down the right field line into the corner of the stands. I ran over 300 feet and was the second kid there. He beat me by only a couple of steps.
It is a record that the MLB will not recognize or publicize due to its negativity, but it happened and I was there.
Then there was July 4, 1985.
The Atlanta Braves were hosting the New York Mets. My wife and I were there. The game’s start was delayed an hour and a half due to rain. It should have been called, but there were about 45,000 fans attending, and a postgame fireworks show was scheduled.
There was another rain delay or two during the game and the ninth inning finally came, but the score was tied. It remained that way for hours until the 18th inning when the Mets scored three runs.
The Braves put two runners on in their half of the inning, but there were two outs.
The pitcher, Rick Camp, was scheduled to bat. Rick could not make contact if he swung a metal bat at a magnetic ball. All available pinch hitters had already been used. He had to bat.
We were cold, wet and tired, but stayed for the last out. We were preparing to leave when Rick shocked the world with a home run to tie the game. It was his first and last homer in a 10-year career. We sat back down.
Finally, in the 18th inning at 4 a.m., on the next day, the game ended with the Mets winning. Management decided to have the fireworks display anyway rewarding the 7,000 or loyal fans that had stayed.
The display abruptly shattered the early morning quiet and darkness. The startled neighborhood thought World War III had begun. Police, fire and rescue switchboards lit up like Christmas trees.
One unnamed Atlanta player was locked out of his house when he got home as his angry and jealous wife thought he was out partying. His pleas went unanswered until she checked the news on TV. She would not believe a baseball game could take nine hours to play.
It did and we saw it., as Ripley would say “Believe it or not.”