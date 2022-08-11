Lib Campbell

When I went back to college in my late 40s, I remember walking through the libraries at Meredith and Duke talking to the books. I told them that I regretted that I likely would not be able to read all of them, but I thanked them for the knowledge they held, and I wished I could know what they knew.

The Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, was the first church I knew about that banned books. I remember pictures of pyres and flames. Other churches fill the news today banning books, like Harry Potter and the Twilight series, because they lead people to the occult and maybe even to witchcraft.

