As always, it takes me a while to find a subject to discuss. Why? Well, because if I am going to take the time to write I want it to be meaningful and worth the effort.

As a sports writer/photographer, I attend different venues to document particular sporting events. It may be a large high school or a small private or charter school, but they all have one thing in common: they pay respect to our country by honoring the American flag via the National anthem.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.