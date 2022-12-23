...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
As always, it takes me a while to find a subject to discuss. Why? Well, because if I am going to take the time to write I want it to be meaningful and worth the effort.
As a sports writer/photographer, I attend different venues to document particular sporting events. It may be a large high school or a small private or charter school, but they all have one thing in common: they pay respect to our country by honoring the American flag via the National anthem.
Which I think is a good thing.
Now, before I proceed, I need to be upfront. I have served in the United States Air Force for over 17 years and I have served in law enforcement for over 11 years. Why is that important? Well, just continue to read.
Now back to the National Anthem at sporting events.
I have noticed at different venues there is a total disregard (not important which type of school) for the anthem. Subjects don’t remove their hats and others do not stand up, and yes it is their duly American right to do so.
Here’s the oxymoron “duly American right” vs my/your right not to pay homage to the American flag. But it was because of young men and women paying the ultimate price, death, for you to have the right not to show respect.
I get it. I'm not happy with a lot of the decisions that the government has made or is going to make in the very near future, but we have freedom that other civilians in different countries do not have.
If it was for our forefathers (as a whole country, not a race) sporting activities would most likely be non-existent.
Yes, there is a problem with law enforcement as a whole and, yes, the system is failing certain tiers of the public and, yes, prices of everything is skyrocketing. The hate crimes are rising and ya-dee-ya-dee-ya.
But... we have the freedom of speech to protest against unfair laws without immediate fear of retaliation. In other countries people go missing or are killed in that scenario.
We have the right to “bear arms” legally to protect our homes and loved ones.
I guess at this point I need to pose a question. Why don’t you show respect to the American flag? I know it’s your right, but I'm just curious.
Is it because you saw an NFL player doing it? Do you know the real reason why or are you just following suit because of who did it more so then why they did it?
We are so easily persuaded by music, people with status or titles that we don’t do our own research.
Some are totally disrespectful to law enforcement because of what happened way back to Rodney King up till the present unfortunate African American lives that have been taken unjustly.
How does it feel to you when you are judged by the clothes or hair style you wear? How does it feel, not good I presume.
So, why not give that officer the benefit of the doubt until he or she steps over the line and violates your rights before you prematurely pass judgement?
There is an ole’ saying. “It ain’t no fun when the rabbit has the gun.” - meaning it doesn’t feel good when you are the one that’s being disrespected or not honored for your good deeds.
This country was built on the lives of young men and women soldiers that died at the hands of our oppressors in an effort to overtake the democracy that has been established in the United States.
It is the lives of law enforcement that held communities together to combat the drug wars and ensure the safety of small towns and large metropolises.
Yes, there are one or two bad pieces of grapes on the vine, but at least the whole tree isn’t tainted.
So, instead of giving that cop an attitude, how about being pleasant, just as you expect him or her to be.
Instead of not standing because what the government is doing wrong, how about standing for the many before us that have sacrificed their lives back then so we as a people can enjoy where we are today. Free… free from dictatorship, free for slavery, free from anarchy and free from totalitarian.
We are free Americans! But remember someone paid the price for you to have the rights you are exercising now.
I know as an American family our government has shown degrees of being dysfunctional at times. I know the minorities have been and are continuing to be targets of hate crimes. I'm very aware of these problems. They hurt individually and corporately.
So invoke positive reversal so we can live a better life while we are still able and before it’s too late.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.