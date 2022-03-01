As of this writing, a day after Putin began his invasion of Ukraine, scores of Ukrainians have been killed by Russian armed forces, clearly bent on invasion and occupation. Cities and towns are burning all over Ukraine.
Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of refugees are hiding in subways and fleeing westwards. Wives and children are separated from their husbands and fathers, men 18-60 years old, who’ve been called upon to defend the motherland.
One octogenarian baba was hobbling on her way to Poland, fleeing from Putin. Russian soldiers tried to arrest her forward progress. She berated them with her cane and gave them sunflower seeds to put in their pocket. “Što? [what’s this?],” they asked. “It’s for the flowers, when Putin is stopped and you’re underground.”
Just in case there is any confusion about who is the bad guy:
No. Vladimir Putin is not a moral Christian leader. He must not be mistaken for a friend of the Orthodox Church, because he has brought decades of shame to that ancient tradition. He is, rather, a KGB dark master who took advanced courses, during the Soviet period, in just how to manipulate Russian society and institutions (including Christian churches) to his own ends.
Putin’s ravenous self-aggrandizement requires a totalitarian criminal state to feed his personality. Putin is an authoritarian despot, the Man in the High Castle. He is Russia (or rather, a revanchist fantasy of the undead USSR): and in his mind, Russia is him. “L’état, c’est moi” and all that. We’ve heard it before.
No. The Russian armed forces that have invaded Ukraine are not "peacekeepers." Even one such as Donald Trump chuckled at such a comic irony (though in obsequious admiration).
No. Putin’s evil invasion of Ukraine did not happen because of Biden’s “poor administration.” To suggest this is mere partisan bawling. In better days, such partisan noise used to be avoided, like adults, in moments of international crisis.
Putin was not enabled to invade Ukraine because of Biden’s so-called ineptitude, but rather because of the wink and the shrug of the last administration – an administration that almost took America out of NATO – which was exactly what Putin wanted, and exactly why he didn’t invade Ukraine in those years simply because he didn’t need to.
No. The act of denouncing and criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the same as calling for war. It is a hope and a prayer for the prevention of war: and plain forthright condemnation of aggression is necessary speech. Morality and courage demand this. But still, I oppose any notion of direct American involvement.
No. There is no moral equivalency between Russia's invasion and NATO’s defense (which Putin calls an “iron curtain”). To presume such is to disregard the reason why NATO was founded in the first place – which was to curtail fascist and communist expansion. It is NATO, and democracy, that has up until now prevented the emergence of other Hitlers and Stalins. It’s high time that the Tucker Carlsons of the world might realize that.
No. One really cannot make a rational case that Russia is justified in invading Ukraine because America prohibited missiles in Cuba. Once again, to do so is to presume a moral equivalency, as if Russia were a government on the same moral level as a liberal democracy, which is an inheritor of Christian values.
Now, if one supports a so-called "Christian" authoritarianism - which too many do - then I suppose one can deceive oneself into supporting Putin. One might even fall for the gross fantasy that Putin is a “savior” of the Christian order (native Russians do not believe this nonsense).
Even so, one will have to defend Putin's dark and monstrous (and very anti-Christ) history of assassinations, disappearances, unjust imprisonments (e.g., Alexei Navalny and a host of others), and torture, hamfisted invasions with propagandized justifications.
No. It is neither rational nor Christian to give Putin a pass, or worse, to even support him. Putin cares nothing for Christianity or Christendom. He’s only protecting his dictatorship – and the only protection of tyranny is a never-ending expansion of tyranny, a ravenous beast.
Democracy - even liberal democracy in a secularized, transgressive West - is far better for real Christianity than a theoretical Christian "king" or dictator (like Mr. Victor Orbán). I thought that at the very least, conservative American Christians, in their belief in American exceptionalism, would prefer American democracy to other governmental forms.
In a democracy like America, the state (at least in principle) exists for the people. But in an autocracy like Russia, the order is reversed: the people exist for the state. If there ever was a “deep state” veiled in esoteric Q-conspiracies, it’s alive and well in Putin’s Russia.
No. It is neither rationally possible nor spiritually acceptable to remain silent about Putin's criminal aggression. J.D. Vance, the wannabe senator in Ohio, has been tweeting that Ukraine is too far away to care about. But saying nothing to a Strong Man, no matter how far away, will turn out to be collusion with violence and oppression and injustice – aggression that will metastasize like cancer.
Case in point: before the unleashing of the blitzkrieg, there were many in Germany, Europe and yes, America, who openly admired Adolf Hitler for his management skills, his capability, and his “savvy-ness.” Only a relative few, in the Nazi regime, “spoke truth to power” – like my heroes, Dietrich Bonhoeffer and St. Maria of Paris (both were executed for their Christian courage).
Then came the horror. Then came the concentration camps. I cannot shake the memory of my father-in-law being frogmarched past belching chimneys of the camps, and then past the closed doors of houses, silent in collusion, ashamed of their enthusiastic applause of their own monstrous Strong Man. At least, they told themselves, he got rid of the riff-raff and made Germany great again (for a while).
If there's one thing all authoritarians (even putatively Christian ones) are really good at – besides making the trains run on time – it's filling up body bags.
Many, too many, of them.
I will pray for Mr. Vladimir Putin and all his benighted acolytes: I will pray, for the sake of their and the world’s salvation, that he and all of them will repent. That Putin will voluntarily give up and go like a Christian to his well-deserved jail cell. For life and the sake of his troubled soul.
Please, for God's sake, stop listening to Putin's cheerleaders, who mutter the usual cliches about liberal marxism and always something dull and foggy about George Soros, the great bogey-man of every 4chan conspiracy theory.
Putin’s cheerleaders are dead wrong: and will help make too many others become just that - not wrong, just dead.
In the chronicle of history, death and corruption are ever the way of the Strong Man.
And that, to be sure, is definitely Putin’s way into Ukraine (and beyond).
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.