Following the national news can be anything from questionable, frustrating, maddening, to humorous. Depending on the item or even the reader’s mood. I am a headlines reader and may or may not read further depending on the interest level.

Honestly, I am more interested in being entertained than informed. If some elected official in Montana is having an affair with a staff member, I am not interested.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.