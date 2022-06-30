When Religion Becomes Evil?”
Sometimes, a book’s title alone is enough to make you think hard.
I recently took another look at this book by Middle East expert and scholar of Christian-Muslim relations, Dr. Charles Kimball. For two decades, Kimball worked with Congress, presidents, and our State Department on Middle East issues.
When working as a therapist at a psychiatric clinic, clients whose mental health issues were intertwined with religion were often referred to me because of my academic religion training. I saw up close that religion can work for good or, as Kimball says, for evil.
Social science research shows that religion can facilitate mental well-being. Unfortunately, it also can foster shame, unhealthy guilt and distress. It can spur narcissism and justify the domination of others. In the lives of some clients, I saw religion become evil.
Beyond individual psychology, religion plays important roles in social and cultural realms. The often-predicted demise of religion (in the face of the scientific revolution, for example) has never occurred. Humans are, someone said, incurably religious.
Religion teaches love, tolerance and kindness. It sparks humanitarian projects around the globe. Religion enlivens a Gandhi, Mother Theresa and Martin Luther King Jr. I wish that were the whole story.
Kimball’s book displays the ugly reality of religion promoting the worst in us. Populations were enslaved and cultures decimated under the twin colonial banners of cross and sword. Many faith traditions have supplied ideology arousing extremist violence.
At risk of being accused of trying to get religion off the hook, I wonder if when religion becomes evil, or becomes good for that matter, it’s not so much due to religion.
Rather, it is the practitioner of the religion that generates good or evil. In other words, when religion becomes evil, the source of that evil is not the religious symbols, structures and narratives but, rather, the human heart.
One of the best ways to keep religion from turning evil is to foster widespread understanding of different faith traditions and their authentic practitioners. Stereotypes of religion, unfortunately too often propagated by the media, break down when religion shows up in the face and life of a fellow human being.
As Kimball says, “The study of Islam is enhanced immeasurably when it includes personal interaction with Muslims. Joining Muslim neighbors in breaking the fast of Ramadan provides an angle of vision and a level of meaning that cannot be experienced by reading about the annual festivities. Similarly, the richness of Jewish Passover Seder comes alive when one shares the meal and the remembrance of the Exodus with Jewish friends. These types of human interactions are one part of a larger pattern of dialogical encounter.”
For Islam, the simple and erroneous equation of “Islam=Arab=terrorist” comes tumbling down once one begins to understand this tradition and its varied expression in the modern world.
I saw this dynamic unfold again and again as I took students in the World Religions class I teach to the local mosque, synagogue and Hindu temple and as study abroad students broke bread and conversed with people of different faiths. Reading reliable books about these religions has value. However, that’s no substitute for looking into the face of a human being and hearing their story.
We don’t have to give up our own commitments and belief system. If we’re going to have a world that works, we do have to make a genuine effort to understand each other and, hopefully, cooperate for the common good. If we want people to understand us — and wanting to be understood is nearly universal — common courtesy suggests that we understand others.