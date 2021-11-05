When you are away from home, it can be difficult to make healthy food choices, especially during a busy workday.
While it may seem like a good idea to save time by quickly dashing into a local fast food restaurant, making a habit eating these quick, often fat-laden meals can take a toll on your health.
With some planning and preparation, you can enhance your diet by packing a healthy lunch and snack to carry with you that will ready to eat whenever you are.
If you have access to a refrigerator or cooler, you can pack a sandwich made with lean meat. Turkey is a great choice and is a good way to use last night’s leftovers.
Try packing salads in a glass, canning jar. Place a tablespoon of dressing in the bottom of the jar and layer with raw vegetables. For added protein you can add beans, nuts or a sliced boiled egg. When it’s time for lunch, simply shake the jar to distribute the dressing, and lunch is served.
Another idea for a healthy, packed lunch is a sandwich made with or peanut butter and thinly sliced apples. You can also fill pita bread with a tossed salad and pack hummus a carrot sticks as a side.
Fresh fruit, rice cakes, low-fat granola bars and dry un-sweetened cereal are good options to add to your lunch.
Individual snack bags of nuts can add variety to your lunch, but theses pre-packaged bags can be expensive.
Save money and control your portions by making your own by using snack-size plastic bags, reusable containers or plastic wrap. Keep these bags in your car, purse or backpack for a quick go-to snack.
Add calcium to your lunch with yogurt, cottage cheese or string cheese.
You can also make your favorite smoothie ahead of time. Pack it in a cooler or keep it in a refrigerator at work. Smoothies can provide a quick, nutritious way to help you meet your health goals.
Try adding half of a banana, two tablespoons of peanut butter, a tablespoon of honey and skim milk to create a nutritious, delicious, quick lunch.
You can use freezer-safe containers to create lunches from leftovers.
If your workplace has a microwave, you can pack last night’s leftovers to enjoy at lunch.
There is no need to spend money on frozen meals when you can make your own.
While preparing your food, you have the opportunity to control salt, fat, and portions.
If you don’t like the idea of having for lunch the same meal that you had for dinner just hours before, most leftovers will last in the freezer for up to three months.
Saving leftovers for a week, offers several meals that can be stored in your freezer and pulled out later for a great lunch option.
For more healthy ideas, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.