Of all the seasons, fall is my closet friend. Autumn stirs memories of my girlhood when I danced under an aged, majestic oak that was rooted deeply in the soil of my maternal grandparents’ front yard. From my juvenile vantage point, the oak’s lofty, rugged branches seemed to pierce the clouds. I waltzed with the leaves as I desperately tried catch them as they cascaded to the ground. Nathaniel Hawthorne said, “I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” The little girl under the oak agreed with Mr. Hawthorne, and the woman into which she grew still does.

In Eastern North Carolina, the autumnal equinox of late September brings fall in name only. We often wait until mid-October, or later, before the weather allows us to drape a sweater over our shoulders or don a jacket. All year, I look forward to see summer fade into fall, and fall is the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the weather.

Lisa Smith is the Interim County Extension & Director Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.