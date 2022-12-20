Jonathan Tobias NEW

There are at least 135 movie versions of “A Christmas Carol.” At any given moment on TV, you can find Mickey’s Christmas Carol from 1983, the George C Scott version from 1984 and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” with the animated Jim Carrey, who plays Scrooge and all three ghosts.

I’ll give that one a miss. The 135 number does not include the vast array of stage adaptations (like the recent one directed by Laurie Edwards at the Historic Courthouse, with Larry McLaughlin in the title role), public readings and radio productions.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.