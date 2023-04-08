This is an American history educational moment of those who made a difference during the Revolutionary War era and how they served our Country.

Born in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Daniel Morgan was the fifth child of James and Eleanor. He left home at 17 after a brawl with his father.

Dr. David Streater is the director of education for Foundation Forward, 501(c)(3). He is a retired college instructor/administrator and a retired probation and parole officer/administrator.