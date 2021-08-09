Although it is only the beginning of August, I am ready for the fall.
There are so many things I adore about the fall. The only thing I dread is the cooling temperatures because soon those temperatures will be like arctic blasts of air to me.
One of my favorite things to do in the fall is visit the mountains. Most weekends during the fall I am either in the mountains or pouting like a toddler because I am not there. I have two favorite mountain locations to visit each fall, Asheville and Charlottesville, Va.
The weather is always perfect when visiting the mountains in the fall- it’s not too hot and it’s not too cold. There is beautiful scenery of the changing leaves, and the bright blending of colors when riding the parkway.
My favorite activity to do while visiting is picking apples. I love to visit Carter’s Mountain Orchard. It is my “happy place.” I can pick apples, bring home the best jar of apple butter, eat several hot apple cider doughnuts and find the largest selection of Bold Rock Ciders anywhere.
My favorite holiday is also in the fall. I love Halloween and everything about it.
Each year we plan a big event on the front porch of my house. We all dress up in scary costumes, usually from our favorite movies to pass out candy. It is a big deal.
Last year, I spent an entire day looking for the perfect Michael Myers mask for my son, Gabriel. After many failed attempts, I finally found him a mask he would agree on.
We usually make it a tradition to carve pumpkins (usually with power tools), eat pizza, fill the corner with spooky music and screams.
I never thought when we first started the Halloween night adventure that it would become a tradition. I think I look forward to it more and more each year.
Another of my favorite fall activities is football.
I have never been one to play a lot of sports. Soccer was the only sport I cared to play, but watching football is something different.
I love the atmosphere of being in a stadium with thousands of other fans, cheering on team.
There are so many other advantages to fall.
There are bonfires and making smores. Its the season of pumpkin picking and mums.
Every fall there is the anticipation of the Chowan County Fair, and other local festivals on the weekends.
I guess what I am trying to say is that I have had fun this summer with amusement and water park adventures. I have caught enough fish to keep me content.
If school has to return and the temperature is going to slowly drop, then I am ready for all things fall.
Leslie Beachboard is ready for apple picking, football and the fun of fall, and is the Managing Editor of the Chowan Herald and Perquimans Weekly. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.