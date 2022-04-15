Christians are the Easter people. Nothing less, and it’s impossible to say anything more.
St Paul said that “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10.10). The central truth of salvation is the Resurrection.
There is simply no Christianity without the Resurrection. The Apostle Paul even went so far as to say that Christianity is worthless without the Resurrection: “If for this life only we have hoped in Christ, we are of all men most to be pitied” (1 Corinthians 15.19).
The ethics of Christianity – its practicality – is beautiful indeed. Modernists like Dr. Albert Schweitzer and skeptics like Mark Twain rightly admired and loved the high morality of the Sermon on the Mount. But truth be told – and St. Paul was really good at doubling down on the truth – Christianity is nothing without the fact that Jesus rose from the dead, along with the fact that we raised along with Him.
St. Paul takes no prisoners in his argument. In 1 Corinthians 15.16 he says: “For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised.”
The master rhetorician goes on in the next verse, in his unrelenting and insurmountable logic: “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you remain in your hopeless sinfulness.”
St. Paul completes his argumentum absurdum – that is, taking a fallacy to its irrational extremes: “Then those who have fallen asleep in Christ have really died forever.” In other words, no vicnaja pamjat. Just a meaningless fading away, just exactly like the doubting world says.
This really is the central “problem” with Christianity. I don’t think that people are, in the main, most troubled about whether or not there is a God. Their essential doubt is about the resurrection. They believe, most of all, in the permanence of death. And I don’t blame them.
But against the prevailing certainty of “no life after death,” here is St. Paul making his refutation: “But we would not have you ignorant, brethren, concerning those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4.13).
We Christians weep when any friend dies: after all, we are told to “Mourn with those who mourn” (Romans 12.15). But we weep in hope, not in hopelessness. We weep tears that we know will be wiped away in the Nightless Day, in the New Jerusalem, by a Nail-Scarred Hand (Revelation 21.4; Isaiah 49.16).
“But in fact,” St Paul assures us, “Christ has been raised from the dead indeed. He is actually the first-fruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15.20). There is no such thing as permanent death. The Apostle underscores this in double-emphasis: “In fact,” he proclaims, “In. Very. Large. Fact.” You can hang your hat on that one.
“And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay” (Matthew 28.5-6).
“He is risen, just as He said.” I especially like how it sounds in Latin: Resurrexit, sicut dixit, which the Albemarle Carhole will sing in the great and classical Paschal hymn, Regina Coeli Laetare (i.e., “Queen of Heaven Rejoice”), a Gregorian chant that is very close to the Eastern Orthodox Anhel vopijaše (i.e., “The Angel cried”).
Resurrexit, sicut dixit. Egerthe gar, kathos eipen. On voskrese, kak skazal.
Hey, I’m not just showing off with all these languages. I’m just trying to make it sound new again.
Because the Resurrection is always new again.
I don’t think we appreciate the radical and revolutionary tone of these words. Maybe we’ve become overly familiar with our religious language about the Resurrection, as we’ve heard these words over and over again. Maybe we need to let them become strange again, new again, forceful and exciting again.
Maybe we need to get blown away, windswept and knocked over. Instead of wondering about Luke and Cleopas on their way to Emmaus, and wondering why they failed to recognize the Risen Christ, maybe we should lighten up a bit and recognize Christ ourselves in the breaking of the bread, in our house.
Instead of wondering why Mary Magdalene mistook the Living Lord as the gardener, may we should go out into our own garden and look for signs of the Risen Lord in the Spring. Because those signs are surely there.
The Resurrection is Life. Our belief in the Resurrection is our salvation, our actual participation in the Resurrection. It is Life forever. It is Life in the here and now: Paradise is an ever-present promise, a near and total possibility. It is hope beyond all disappointment. It is the cancellation of the economy of death. It is the overturning of all corruption and decline. It is the contradiction of despair and nihilism.
It is the overwhelming floodlight of the Risen Jesus Christ into every single moment, every single thought, every single interval of consciousness, every single relationship, every single perception of Creation, every birth, every opening of the arms to reconciliation, every forgiveness, every Love.
Precisely and only because of Jesus’ Resurrection, it is now true that whenever you love, you are saying to your beloved “You will live forever in Christ.”
Aren’t you happy? Aren’t you free? When you sing “Christ is Risen,” don’t you want to “Praise Him with tambourine and dance and triumphant cymbals,” as David sings in the very last Psalm, as if that were the goal of the entire book of Psalms?
Because it most assuredly is.
We are truly an Easter People. The Resurrection isn’t just something to be believed about or believed in. The Resurrection very much is our Faith itself – “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11.1).
The Resurrection is belief itself.
Ours is a living, breathing Tradition of the Resurrection Revolution. We are an Easter People, because the Resurrection is the supernova of Light that is uncontainable and unrefracted, Light that is ever growing in intensity and splendor. And on the Last Day, that Resurrection Light of the Holy Spirit will transfigure the entire Universe, the seen and unseen worlds, and “God will be all in all” (1 Corinthians 15.28).
We are only an Easter people, never forget. We hope and we do not fear. Our faith is Resurrection itself. Our faith is the obliteration of death – the absolute and total crushing of our own death and the death of all our friends. Every time we believe, we prevail over the gates of hell (Matthew 16.18).
We are the Easter people, precisely because we bear the Name of the Risen Lord.
Never forget, and never fear.
