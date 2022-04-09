North Carolina’s once vibrant rural landscape looks to be on the ropes right now.
On a recent drive down to Greenville, I decided to take a gander off the beaten path and trek through Robersonville, over in Martin County. I hadn’t been through town in years, so I thought it would be a pleasant revisit.
Boy, do things change. While the town is known for its industry, speedway and slow pace, I couldn’t help but gawk at the empty storefronts along Main Street. It felt like a ghost town, on a Friday afternoon.
Take a drive down Broad Street in Edenton or Church Street in Hertford during the same hour, you’re sure to find at least some activity. On that afternoon in Robersonville, it was silent.
Now, as a disclaimer, I’m not picking on Robersonville. It’s still a charming little town with lots of history worthy of preservation. However, this sickness of decline in rural northeast North Carolina has been going on for decades.
Take a drive through Aulander, Creswell or Conway – the latter of which was the subject of my first feature story in college – and the decline is evident. Empty businesses and weed-infested homes find their way to the forefront of your vision. Towns and counties develop long-term strategies to combat the downturn, but they are fighting a tough battle.
It’s sad, really. Not only are rural county populations in decline, but entire towns fall victim with them.
My goal here is not to rant on a soapbox for 500 words about how politicians have failed rural regions, it’s to bring attention to the plight of rurality. To illuminate the reality of these local regions that once were shining beacons of prosperity amidst endless patchworks of farmland and river systems.
Perhaps one would blame urbanization? I think it’s more complicated than that.
However, as Wake and Mecklenburg counties pave new six-lane expressways across their once-forested landscapes, tens of thousands continue to flee from 53 rural North Carolina counties (according to the 2020 Census). Our state has seen massive population growth over the last 30 years, primarily in the cities. This growth – marketed to young tech analysts and northern snowbirds – hides the pain in our smaller counties.
This pain cannot be solved by the flick of the switch and as such must be attributed to a myriad of issues. A lack of diversification, an absence of broadband, divestment in public education at the state level, a shortage of affordable housing or jobs for younger folks, even the arrival of big chain stores that outpace small businesses could all be considered factors.
I will admit that not every town in North Carolina is suffering. Take a look on the southeast coast in Brunswick County. Arrivals to the Wilmington and Myrtle Beach areas have supplied a boom in coastal towns like Southport and Calabash. But here in the northeast? Towns are feeling the heat.
The flight of the rural residents is seen plain as day in everything from census data to local photographs. While the ebb and flow of time pushes on, it threatens to leave more and more rural communities in the dust. I worry that by the time we figure out how to solve the problems of the decline (if such a straightforward solution exists), it may be too late for many of our towns.
Remember to take care of your community and participate where you can. Sometimes it takes the entire community in order to save itself.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.