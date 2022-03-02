Unless you can trace your lineage directly to Vlad the Impaler or Ebenezer Scrooge, you have to love the “Peanuts” cartoon strip. I still watch their TV specials; and become a kid again, if only for that 60 minutes.
The late Charles Schultz was a master character creator. If you are a fan, I’ll bet you have a favorite that you relate to. Linus Van Pelt is my guy. He is noted for his security blanket. That was his comfort; and he protected it against any threat, including Snoopy’s attempts to steal it.
Whether we admit it or not, we all have a need for one, and cherish our own “security blanket.” Though in many forms, it is our “go to” that we depend on daily. It could be a bubbling mountain stream, glass of wine, walk in the park, a dear friendship, a good book or something mechanical, like our “device.”
That device is the smart phone of the 21st century that will fit in the palm of your hand. Research says that the 97 percent of U.S. residents have at least one.
There are millions of people, admit it or not, today that would be lost without theirs. They are walking around with one cradled in their hand as though it was their oxygen supply.
I, myself, was once on the cutting edge of this technology. In 1968, I was relocated, promoted and given a company car that was equipped with a mobile phone. The signal quality was poor, being limited to a line of sight to its sole tower on a nearby mountain top. It’s only real value was as a status symbol and ego builder.
Cellular service came about later and my range was expanded with multiple towers and a Motorola Bag Phone. That was my last lap in the lead group.
My career and informational need slowly ebbed as technology soared. The devices I had were for communication only. The smart phones of today will do everything short of picking a winning lottery number or trimming your toenails.
It can replace a newspaper, dictionary, road map, play music, answer questions, reroute you, deposit a check or just about anything else you could want. It’s no wonder it is used by so many.
Who is this Alexa person any way, and h ow does she know so much? If she is so smart, why haven’t I seen her on “Jeopardy?”
It has drawbacks. Are you missing out on the panoramic view of the world around you while you view it through a tiny screen? I watched a PGA golf event on TV recently and the majority of the gallery was watching through their device.
I hoped they were recording it. Otherwise, why were they there? It would not make sense for them to drive there, pay to get in, fight the crowds, and watch through a small electronic medium when they could have stayed home for free, sat in their pajamas and watched it on a big screen TV.
Technology has passed me by. I have had my day in the Sun. My daughters now snicker while helping me with the internet. Some appreciation, I can remember teaching them how to use a spoon! My grandchildren are quickly moving ahead of them anyway.
Let them fight it out. While this race is going on, my 5:00 cocktail is now coming earlier every day. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.