The acronym TTL usually refers to in-camera exposure metering or flash exposure control, but also used to differentiate viewfinder designs, autofocus mechanism designs, and other systems on lens-based.
But in layman terms TTL means “Through The Lens.”
I would imagine many of you that are reading this, may not understand anything about a camera so further in the column I will share the secondary meaning that hopefully, will make sense to all readers.
Technically, TTL is the process the camera goes through to read (meter) light coming through the lens according to your settings. But for me, TTL is the experience I feel looking “Through The Lens.”
It all starts with mindset.
When I’m driving, my mind is constantly saying things such as “Is that a good picture, stop here and take that image.” But, of course, the brain has to work in tandem with my eyes. The eyes are the highway from and to the subject matter to your brain.
This process is the beginning of a true photographer’s standard operating procedures. From the brain, to the eyes and “Through The Lens.”
The anticipation as the camera is brought to the eyes is sometimes unbearable (in a good way). Adjusting your exposure, setting your shutter speed and framing your shot.
Bringing the camera to your eye invokes a different emotion that I can’t begin to explain. You seem to blank out everything around you but what you see “through the lens.”
I imagine it’s the same feeling a very young or new hunter feels when he sees that deer he has been tracking and waiting on the whole season. The procedure is the same.
Mindset, visual confirmation, subject matter, scope to eye and pull. Once the projectile has exited the barrel then theirs the breathe holding seconds of “Did I get it?”
But TTL can be experience by everyone reading this column. You say, “Well I don’t hunt” or “I don’t take pictures.”
That’s great because the secondary meaning to the acronym means “Time To Live”.
Time is so fragile and short to constantly worry or be angry all the time. Find something that you enjoy and run with it.
With all the wars and the increasing wide spread of COVID-19 it’s easy to get discouraged.
But I implore you embrace TTL.
We still have “Time To Live”.
Thanks for stopping by.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.