Time out, those two words have probably been heard or said by many. Though the context in which it is used may vary, the definition in itself remains the same.
The most popular arena in which the words are utilized is at a sports venue. When a coach or player uses or calls for a “Time Out” it’s because the situation is not going as planned or a player is hurt.
Time outs are also used strategically to cause uncertainty and doubt in a task that will be taking place once the time out has ended.
A basketball player may be at the free throw line to shoot the winning bucket but the opposing coach calls a time out in hope of making that player nervous, in addition to over thinking shot which adds pressure.
Time outs are a crucial and a needed tool in sports. It allows coaches, teams and athletes the opportunity to regroup from mistakes, rethink strategies or just cool down from a heated or hostile situation.
Time outs are also used for children. When a child is disobedient or just being worrisome, they are subjected to the count then placed in time out. Boy time has changed. Back in the day the only counting that went on was my mom throwing a one-two combination to the head.
As adults, we are subjected to a lot of stress, whether at home, on the job or even in our relationships. Things don’t always go as planned. Jobs take a turn for the worst. Family members just straight up get on your nerves. The rent is due, baby needs a new pair of shoes, the boss and co-workers are getting on your nerves.
Whatever the case, take that time out.
You may need a couple days offs, or maybe leave a little earlier from work. Desperate measures could have you to go in the bathroom and just scream. While the boss is chewing you out unnecessarily just start counting (unfortunately you can’t put them in time out) in your head and calm down.
The bottom line, we need to preserve our physical and mental faculties as best as we can. The world will never be pressure less nor non stressful, but we do have the ability to regroup, reassess, redirect, reschedule and revamp or situation.
All it takes is a simple “Time Out.”
Andre’ Alfred is the Staff/Sports Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.