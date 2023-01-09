William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

I am on the doorstep of my eighth decade, but trying to do the same things, and with the same zeal, I did in my fourth decade. How’s that going you may ask? Not very well.

Recently, I ran some errands. I dropped into our local drugstore for a thermometer. My friend suggested, strongly, that I needed one at my age. The clerk showed me two different ones and asked which I liked. They were both digital gadgets that I didn’t want and said that I just wanted a simple one with the red liquid that ran up the scale.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.