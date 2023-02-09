Mercy (Otis) Warren was born on September 14, 1728, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and was the third of 13 children.
Mercy and James Warren married in 1754 and had five sons. Mercy came from a family of wealth and prominence. Men in her nuclear and extended families were powerful in the justice, military and political communities.
In addition, her family connections gave Mercy singular access to relatives and others in influential positions.
Because of social and family mores during the Revolutionary War era, girls were not afforded an education. Nonetheless, Mercy's privileged social status allowed her to be tutored at home by her father, brothers and others who were Harvard and Yale University graduates.
Mercy was taught critical thinking by her family's questioning the divine rights of royals and studying the philosophy of Locke, Hume and Kant. She also developed a curiosity for civics, ancient history and classical literature.
Mrs. Warren was clever and had a strong wit. Using her talents, she wrote plays, poems and political discourse. Mercy's satirical sonnets and dramas were an open indictment of her political friends and foes. Even her confidants did not escape her opinions and censure.
Because of her sharp wit and criticisms, Mercy ruined her husband's political career.
Mercy had a canny ability to write on topics that were characterized by reasoning and logic. She acquired her brother's political work after he was severely battered into submission by a British officer, causing permanent mental incapacity.
Mrs. Warren's talents helped form the Committee of Correspondence that opposed Parliament. She also provided insight and purposes for establishing the United States Constitution and other government constructs. As was true of others, Mercy opposed the Constitution until various legal rights were addressed.
Many agreed with Mrs. Warren's views, ideas and political beliefs, although others opposed them. Also, Mercy's outlook was recognized as the advent of women's rights and dubbed the "Conscience of the American Revolution."
Mrs. Warren's last act of nationalism was in the early 1800s when she published a scholarly anthology, History of the Rise, Progress, and Termination of the American Revolution.
At 86, Mercy died in her Plymouth, Massachusetts home on October 19, 1814. Mrs. Warren did not fight the Revolutionary War with guns and swords. Instead, Mercy Otis Warren was courageous and demonstrated American patriotism and devotion using her intellect and powerful writing.
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting at the Bertie County Courthouse, which is located at 106 Dundee St. in Windsor. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
This setting is on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, D.C.
Please visit our website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about all our settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the creators of Foundation Forward, making this Charters of Freedom possible.
Teachers are encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@mymail.barry.edu) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to each Charters of Freedom settings.
Dr. David Streater is the director of education for Foundation Forward, 501(c)3. He is a retired college instructor/administrator and a retired probation and parole officer/administrator. In addition, David is a criminologist with an acute history interest, served in the Navy, and is a resident of Burke County.