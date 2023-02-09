Mercy (Otis) Warren was born on September 14, 1728, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and was the third of 13 children.

Mercy and James Warren married in 1754 and had five sons. Mercy came from a family of wealth and prominence. Men in her nuclear and extended families were powerful in the justice, military and political communities.

