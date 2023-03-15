...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Weather Alert
Writer’s Note: I listened in on a conversation in my study a few days ago. It must have been going on for some time already when I entered the room. I took some notes, in media res, on my yellow legal pad as faithfully as I could.)
“Things are pretty confusing right now, Mr. Wilbur. Dad’s hearing all kinds of wild things.”
“Well yes, Wendell. He probably shouldn’t listen to the news too much. Too many of those people think one thing in private, but say the exact opposite in front of the camera.”
“That sounds wrong. Didn’t you always tell me to tell the truth?”
“Yes. And I also told you to be careful about who you listen to.”
“I listen to Mom and Dad.”
“So do I. And our aunties and uncles. And Evie. And our cousin, Peyton. But I mean you have to think hard about what you hear other people say. And how they want to make you feel. And what they want to make you do.”
“There’s a lot of yelling these days. Dad calls them demagogues.”
“This is important, Wendell. It’s easy to make people angry and scared. You can make lots of money from making people sorry for themselves and think that they’ve been pushed around or that someone jumped in line in front of them.”
“Like when Peyton got a Milk Bone before me?”
“Yes, especially when you thought wrongly that you weren’t getting one when all you had to do was to be patient.”
“Patience is hard for West Highland White Terriers.”
“Patience is even harder for people, Wendell. You’ll find, sooner or later, that people really like to get excited and mad.”
“And when they get excited and mad they get mean. They call each other bad names.”
“They forget,” the older Westie said, “that other people have feelings, who have their own gladnesses and sadnesses. But when you think the other person is your enemy, you forget all that. Besides, they can get very, very smug.”
Wendell scrunched up his forehead. There was a lot of consideration going on between his furry white ears.
“There’s something else, too. You’re going to find out that some people want to think things just to be different. If experts say one thing, they will say the opposite. Like some people say the earth is flat.”
“That’s just kooky.”
“Dad calls it ‘contrarian.’ And you might have heard him quote the Prophet Isaiah: ‘Do not call conspiracy everything this people calls a conspiracy; do not fear what they fear, and do not dread it.’”
“Those are big words, Mr. Wilbur.”
“Don’t worry, Wendell. You’ll get used to it. Listen, the best advice I can give you is this. It’s from the Sermon on the Mount: ‘By their fruits ye shall know them.’”
“What? Like apples and oranges?”
“No, silly. The Bible says that ‘the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law’ … Wendell, listen to people who say and do these kind of things. Don’t listen to the angry yellers.”
“There’s too much meanness in the world,” Wilbur continued. “God wants more gentleness. That’s why I’m going to go help Him make things better.”
“I wish you wouldn’t go, Mr. Wilbur. I’m still small and young.”
“You’re ready, Wendell. That’s why I picked you.”
“But what about him?” Wendell turned his head toward the guy scribbling on his legal pad.
“I know,” Wilbur sighed. “It’s going to be hard. But you and I will see him through – you from down here, and me from up there.”