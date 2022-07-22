While grocery store and market shelves remain almost empty in a number of food aisles in stores across the counties, products are not the only thing missing.
Smiles have left the faces of shoppers, replaced with looks of awe and discouragement. One other thing is missing, children.
When I mentioned this void to my wife, Karen, she said it may be due to the fact parents don’t want to say ‘no’ to a youngster pointing to a candy bar or box of cereal. Inflation has lowered the spirits of many, while robbing families in our communities of nutrition kids need to grow and learn.
A major concern of school nutritionists in Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans counties is whether school-aged children who rely on school lunch programs for filling empty stomachs, have adequate food supplies to carry them from Friday until Monday, when schools are in session.
Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson began the Bertie BackPack Program six years ago and this year hopes to feed over 200 children each weekend throughout the school year. Through the organization’s connection with The Albemarle Food Bank, Food Lion and Perdue kids will have food for the weekend.
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry has begun a weekend grub program. Weekend meals consisting of two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two pieces of fresh fruit are provided, during the school year, to participating children who attend elementary or middle school at Edenton-Chowan Public Schools.
Before heading home on Friday, these meal bags are discretely distributed to participating students. Participation is free and there are no income restrictions. Some students are enrolled year after year, while others participate for only a few months when their families need some extra support.
Perquimans County Agricultural Educators Susan Perry and Kelly Russell Susan are advisors for Perquimans High Future Farmers of America.
The FFA program supports the Hunger Heroes program that serves on average around 50 students from all our Perquimans district schools. The program receives food donations at the school, the Hertford Hub and Captain Bob’s Seafood Restaurant.
The students help secure donations and funding and pack the food and also have a weekly farmers market in the summer at Planter’s Ridge. There they sell fresh produce grown in the school garden and from their own individual gardens. The produce is also included in our Hunger Hero packs.
It’s understandable with gas prices skyrocketing and food costs soaring why families are struggling. We can help. Each of the organizations mentioned above are supported by churches, civic organizations, community clubs and volunteers that strive to help keep the future of our communities - the children that will eventually guide our towns - from going hungry.
So the next time we see that $5 bag promotion at Food Lion or a donation box at the farmer’s market, let’s kick in. It may put a smile on a hungry kid’s face trying to do their homework over the weekend.
John Foley is a retired newspaper editor and restaurateur and regular contributor to several Adams Publishing Group newspapers. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.