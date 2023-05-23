Lib Campbell Mug Shot

Lib Campbell

Recently we had the opportunity to spend nearly two weeks in France. From Paris, we sailed on the Seine to Caen and the United States Cemetery in Normandy.

This trip has been a longtime dream realized for Tom, who is a World War II buff. He loves reading about Churchill and Roosevelt, Eisenhower and all the Generals and the thousands and thousands of soldiers who on D-Day landed on Omaha Beach as part of an offensive to stop the Nazis from dominating Europe.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com