If anyone in America is unaware of the 2018 book, “Where the Crawdads Sing” and the movie by the same title, they quite possibly live farther out than where a singing crawdad might be found.
The title of the book conjures up images of childhood - lazy summer days spent exploring the woodsy areas on the edge of suburbia; where honeysuckle dripped from the trees, and at night, sounds of crickets and whippoorwills competed, while fireflies punctuated the darkness.
Delia Owens’ book is far from these child-like ideals.
The book is haunting for its tale - but also because of a shadow cast on the author from another time and place.
Owens and her former husband are wanted for questioning in a decades-old murder mystery in Zambia.
The body of the murdered in question is believed to have been disposed of in a manner eerily similar to a body found in the swamp in her book.
Long before she wrote the novel, which has sold over 15 million copies, Owens was a biologist who moved to Africa in 1974 with her (then) husband, Mark, for research and conservation.
Over the years, the couple became entangled with the African government and ruthless poachers, while passionately trying to protect the wildlife.
In 1996, when an ABC news magazine featured a documentary, “Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story,” a suspected poacher was murdered while cameras were rolling. It was unclear who took the shot.
The Owens left for the United States shortly after the special aired.
Author Jeffrey Goldberg wrote extensively about the murder-mystery in “The Hunted,” an article for the New Yorker in 2010.
At one point he writes, “The Zambian police detective in charge of the investigation, Biemba Musole, told me that [the body] was removed by Mark Owens, a claim that Owens vehemently denies. According to Musole, his investigation found that Owens arrived at the scene soon after the shooting and, with the help of scouts, placed the body of the alleged poacher in a cargo net and flew it to a nearby lagoon. There he dropped the body in the water.”
In her book, Owens writes, “A swamp knows all about death, and doesn’t necessarily define it as tragedy, certainly not a sin.”
In July Goldberg wrote a follow-up story to his New Yorker article for The Atlantic.
“Lillian Shawa-Siyuni, confirmed what officials at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Zambian national police told me: Mark, Delia and [Mark’s son] Christopher Owens are still wanted for questioning related to the killing of the alleged poacher, as well as other possible criminal activities in North Luangwa. ‘There is no statute of limitations on murder in Zambia,’ Siyuni said. ‘They are all wanted for questioning in this case, including Delia Owens.”’
The celebrated author denies she knows anything about the murder in question.
We may never know… unless the crawdads sing.
Deborah Griffin is the News Editor of The Enterprise and can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.