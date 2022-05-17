I am not the second coming of Dr. Joyce Brothers, or Dear Abby; but, I do know a little bit about marriage. Experience is the best teacher; and, I have been taught for a combined total of 57 years. This is under the tutelage of two spouses.
God built man and did a good job, but no doubt, said to himself, “I can do better next time.” Eve’s chassis is certainly more attractive than the Adam model. Her software package installed between the ears is also more complicated.
We men do great things, like go to the moon, split the atom and invent the internet. We also are not shy about praising ourselves when we do something like that. Women, in addition to contributing quietly in the background to men’s accomplishments, do great things as well on their own, but mostly without the fanfare.
Their differences have led to many arguments between the sexes. Men have a better chance of winning the lottery than winning an argument with a woman. Trust me on that. I have had my share of them and always ended up losing.
I have to say I won the last argument I ever had with my wife. She was battling cancer and the wedding of a grandson in Louisiana was approaching. We were pulling out all stops to get her well enough to make the trip.
When it became obvious that was not going to happen, I told her I was going to cancel our hotel reservations. She said that she wanted me to go. She would be alright with the neighborhood watching her. I argued that I was not going without her. This went back and forth for days without resolution.
She passed three weeks before the wedding. I made all necessary arrangements for her. There was a special church service a week later. The next week we did a celebration of her life for family and friends. The following week I drove south for the wedding. Speak about timing.
I said I won the argument as I took a vial of her ashes with me. As promised, I did not go without her. We revisited the courthouse in Georgia where we were married. We stopped by our old office building, and went by our first home we bought together. Some ashes were tearfully scattered at each location.
The next day we revisited our next home in Alabama and our old office building there.
Again, ashes and tears were left at each location. After a night’s stop en route, we made Baton Rouge and paid due respects at the Mississippi River.
The wedding was great. At the rehearsal the night before the service, the bride and groom got me and we lit a candle and had a prayer, for her, just the four of us. I put the vial of ashes I had left in the groom’s pocket for the wedding and party that was to follow. She danced with her grandson all night. She loved to dance.
As a matter of fact, that little vial has not made its way home. My daughter told me not to expect it. She has it on her desk to stay. It’s her “go to” for inspiration and strength on tough days.
So, you see that I did win one argument. Let the record now show one win against a “gazillion” losses. I’ll take it any way I can get it. That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.