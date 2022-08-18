Most Citizens believe that it is the responsibility of the police to keep their neighborhoods safe. They do not understand that citizens and the police have active roles in ensuring such a safe community. Citizens can be their neighborhoods’ eyes and ears, while the officers are responsible for enforcement actions and other services to their communities.

An active neighborhood watch is a must. First of all, get to know your neighbors.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.