The chance that you have heard or either told someone that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” is probably quite high.
When I teach nutrition lessons to elementary students, I always stress the benefits of eating breakfast.
The example to which they respond most, is the image of a car with an empty gas tank. When the students begin to imagine their bodies as machines that need fuel to operate effectively, they understand that food is their fuel.
The word breakfast, which means “breaking the fast”, reminds us just how long our bodies have been without food.
To function at our full potential, breakfast is essential. If you choose to prepare breakfast at home, there are many nutritious and quick options.
When choosing food to start the day, do not limit yourself to traditional breakfast fare. Try to include foods from all the food groups.
Leftover grilled chicken and broccoli from last night’s dinner served with a piece of whole grain toast can be a great start to your day. Whole grain crackers and a hot cup of vegetable soup topped with low fat cheese can warm you on a chilly morning.
If you are a late riser and feel rushed in the morning, considered preparing a vegetable frittata, breakfast burrito, or hearty omelet the night before and quickly reheat the next morning. Consider eating an apple with peanut butter and drinking a glass of milk to kickstart your day. Limit sugary pastries and cereals.
If you have children at home, let the children help you prepare breakfast on the weekends. Meal preparation practices reading and math skills. Cooking can also be a great science lesson.
An easy breakfast that the youngest cooks can try is an open-faced waffle fruit sandwich. With supervision, have the child heat a frozen waffle in a toaster. Next, help the child measure 1 tablespoon of peanut butter and spread it on the warm waffle. Top the waffle with the fruit of your choice. Strawberries, banana slices or blueberries are just a few nutritious options.
For more ideas and recipes, contact Lisa Smith at the Cooperative Extension Office in Martin County at 252-789-4370.
Leslie Beachboard is Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.