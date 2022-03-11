Air fryers cook by circulating hot air, much like a convection oven.
Air fryers cook evenly and quickly, taking less energy and time than a conventional oven or stovetop.
Your favorite fried foods come out crisp, flavorful and healthier than traditional methods.
These guidelines will help you achieve this best possible air fried foods.
Don’t overcrowd the basket: The ultimate key to air fryer success is not over-crowding the basket.
The hot air needs to freely circulate to cook the food correctly, so over-stuffing the basket will cause items to steam rather than air fry.
Cook in batches if needed.
Preheating: Just like an oven, one key to great cooking in an air fryer is preheating.
You wouldn’t put an item into a cold oven and then turn it on – same goes for an air fryer.
To preheat: set air fryer to the desired temperature for 3-5 minutes.
Reheating: Start by preheating the air fryer to a low temperature, usually 325 or less, since we are just reheating and not cooking from scratch.
Air fryer cookware: Just about any oven-safe dish is also air fryer safe.
This comes in handy when reheating foods or when you want to make less of a mess.
Items such as Pyrex dishes, aluminum foil or small ceramic dishes could all work.
Be sure to grab some oven mitts or tongs to get the dish out, as they will be hot.
Freezer foods: You can go straight from the freezer into the air fryer with most foods.
Be sure to read your oven’s directions, slightly lower the temperature and cook time, and keep an eye on your items.
Record success: Each air fryer can cook food at slightly different temperatures and times.
Start by using the suggested temperatures and times based on your model manual, but experiment.
Keep a notecard and pen by your air fryer. Once you determine the exact cooking temperature and time for a food, write it down.
This recipe for parmesan shrimp is excellent.
In a large bowl, coat one pound of medium shrimp with one or two tablespoons olive oil and one tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
If you have time, cover the bowl and refrigerate for one to three hours to enhance the flavor, but if time is an issue, you can skip this step and still have a delicious result.
Toss the shrimp with one-half cup grated parmesan cheese.
Add shrimp to fryer basket and set air fryer to 350 for 10 minutes. Shrimp is done when they are opaque, white, and pink.
Serve immediately.
For more healthy recipes, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith@ncsu.edu.