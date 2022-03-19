March is National Nutrition Month.
First celebrated in 1973, National Nutrition Month was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics as a way to deliver nutrition education to the public.
This year’s theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors. It is meant to embrace global cultures and cuisines and the showcase the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists.
The role of EFNEP in National Nutrition Month is to help its participants learn skills and strategies to feed their family nutritious meals on a limited budget and to improve their overall health.
So, what can EFNEP do for you?
We teach limited resource youth and adults the skills they need to make healthy life choices. EFNEP helps adults feed their families nutritious meals and to improve their family’s overall health.
With these newly learned skills, participants will learn how to change the behaviors that place them at risk for becoming overweight. This lessens the likelihood of them getting diseases that are associated with being overweight, like heart disease and diabetes.
EFNEP teaches youth through hands-on activities. It focuses on learning about the five food groups, good safety practices and physical activity.
The EFNEP program assistants work with youth in local schools, WIC clinics, Head Start Centers, Housing Centers, Faith Communities and Family Resource Centers.
They teach things such as cooking skills, portion control and encourage participants to make healthy choices.
Let’s celebrate National Nutrition Month with a recipe for a Chicken Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
• 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
• ½ cup carrots, peeled, sliced thinly (or ½ can low-sodium carrots, about 8 ounces, drained).
• ½ cup celery, sliced thin
• ¼ cup onion, cut into strips
• 1 Tablespoon garlic, finely chopped
• 1 Tablespoon ginger, finely chopped (optional)
• 1 pound chicken, cooked, skin removed, sliced into strips
• ½ teaspoon sugar
• 3 Tablespoons soy sauce (optional)
• 3 cups white rice, cooked (or brown rice)
Directions:
• Heat a large pan with vegetable oil over high heat.
• Add vegetables and garlic to the hot pan. Stir until garlic is slightly brown. If using ginger, add that too.
• Add the chicken and sugar to the pan. If using soy sauce, add that too.
• Stir the food for about 1 minute in the pan.
• Serve with cooked rice.
- Note: The recommended safe minimum internal temperature for chicken is 165 degrees F, as measured by a food thermometer.
For more information, call Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.
Sources: